Clayhall primary school wins wellbeing award

PUBLISHED: 10:01 08 December 2020 | UPDATED: 10:01 08 December 2020

Glade Primary School won a wellbeing award for its committment to focusing on the emotional health of pupils and staff. Picture: Farzana Hussain

Glade Primary School in Clayhall received a wellbeing award for its focus on the emotional and mental health of its pupils.

Children in the school's garden. Picture: Farzana HussainChildren in the school's garden. Picture: Farzana Hussain

The school received the Wellbeing Award for Schools, which was developed in partnership with the charity National Children’s Bureau, which showcases schools that change their long-term culture to make wellbeing a priority.

Glade Forest helps children develop emotionally with activities that go beyond regular academics. Picture: Farzana HussainGlade Forest helps children develop emotionally with activities that go beyond regular academics. Picture: Farzana Hussain

Headteacher Farzana Hussain said: “This award is a reflection of the commitment and dedication put in by our wellbeing lead, Sue Jones, and staffing body.

“This is not the end, it is just the beginning of a cycle where we shall continue our excellent work to promote good mental health and wellbeing at Glade Primary School.”

In receiving the award the school was praised for its targeted interventions and school support for things such as emotion coaching, a wellbeing club for children who need additional support at break time, chill zones and a sensory garden.

