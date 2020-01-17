Search

Much-loved cook retires from Chigwell school after 28 years

PUBLISHED: 20:00 17 January 2020

Janice Anderson with the catering team. Picture: David Jackman

Janice Anderson with the catering team. Picture: David Jackman

Archant

A cook who helped prepare more than 1.3 million hot dinners during her near three decades at a Chigwell school has retired.

Janice Anderson was given a retirement cake. Picture: David JackmanJanice Anderson was given a retirement cake. Picture: David Jackman

Janice Anderson cooked her last meals at West Hatch High School with the catering team on Wednesday, January 15, before she cut a special retirement cake at a farewell gathering with staff to mark her 28 years of service at the school.

Mrs Anderson started work at the High Road school as a catering assistant before becoming assistant cook and then deputy catering manager.

"I've really enjoyed working with a great bunch of ladies and serving the pupils," she said.

"Cooking has always been a pleasure for me and I've loved every minute working at West Hatch. It's a lovely school and it has been a lovely environment to work in.

"It's sad to be leaving but I'm 65 and it starts a new chapter in my life."

Mrs Anderson is looking forward to more holidays with her husband, Barry, and spending more time with her family - daughter Emma, son Ian and grandchildren Freddy, Lottie, Elsey and Ernest.

West Hatch headteacher Daniel Leonard said: "Jan has been a tremendous servant to the school and will be sorely missed by her team and also by the students and staff that she has served for so long.

"I'd like to thank Jan for her many years of service to West Hatch and wish her the very best for her well-deserved retirement."

