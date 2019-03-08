Supermarket car park charges in Redbridge are 'encouraging' scams, says Neighbourhood Watch

Parking charges are 'encouraging scams': Picture: Martyn Hayhow PA Archive/PA Images

Supermarkets introducing parking charges are encouraging scammers, the chairman of Redbridge's Neighbourhood Watch has claimed.

From Barkingside to South Woodford, police are receiving reports of residents getting conned out of cash in shopping car parks, by tricksters wearing fake employee uniforms.

Mark Glazer, chairman of Redbridge and London Neighbourhood Watch, warned residents to "ignore anyone that approaches you regarding parking unless they are in genuine uniform".

He said: "It appears that some branches of some supermarkets are introducing parking charges - this is encouraging 'enterprising' people, even wearing staff uniforms, to introduce their own.

"Putting your debit or credit cards in parking machines is a bad idea.

"Take a photograph if you can, ask for the store manager to come out to confirm if you wish, but take precautions and be cautious."

Mr Glazer said old style scams are making a comeback as banks get better at wheedling out fraudulent behaviour.

Residents should also be wary of fake traffic wardens asking for money at Redbridge Council parking machines.

Three people were recently scammed in George Lane Viaduct car park and a man had £800 taken from him in Sainsbury's Barkingside.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Anybody requesting payment from members of the public for parking should have identification which should be on display and include a telephone number for you to call to verify who they are."