Haven House Children's Hospice hosts drive-through Winter Wonderland
Seriously ill children and families supported by Haven House Children’s Hospice got a festive boost on Saturday at a drive-through Christmas grotto.
Christmas is such a special time for Haven House but the pandemic this year meant that hospice staff had to put a slight twist on the annual family party and Santa’s grotto.
Families were welcomed to a Covid-safe wonderland drive-through at the Woodford Green hospice – where they were greeted in the safety of their cars by the man himself, his elf helpers and of course snow!
And for an added bit of sparkle – the children and their siblings were all treated to a gift which had kindly been bought by the England football team captain Harry Kane.
Harry grew up near to the hospice and knows well the vital lifeline the hospice provides to local families.
Director of care Eileen White said: “Time spent as a family is precious, more so at Christmas, and even more so when a child, is seriously ill or has a life-threatening condition. We knew Christmas wouldn't be the same this year due to the pandemic, and as so many of the children we support are vulnerable, they wouldn't be able to see Santa in person.
“As a team we wanted to go above and beyond to still offer something special to our families and to give them the greatest gift of all - time together and happy memories. We were pleased we were able to offer this alternative during this time and still bring the spirit of Christmas to our families.”
Like many charities - the pandemic has had a significant impact on fundraising for services at Haven House. But, with the help of community volunteers, gift donations and a bit of creativity the hospice was able to keep up its Christmas tradition.
Mum Michelle Thomas, whose four-year-old daughter Annabelle, receives support from the hospice, said: “Annabelle had a wonderful surprise today as we took her to the Haven House drive through Santa. So many children may miss out this year and we couldn’t thank them more for doing amazing things like this.”
Mum-of-four Menaz Patel said the gifts for her children were perfectly chosen and they thrilled to receive them and see Santa.