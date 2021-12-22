News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Santa drive-by spreads festive cheer and supports homeless charity

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 10:42 AM December 22, 2021
Santa and his elves made a visit to Wanstead

Santa and his elves made a visit to Wanstead - Credit: Claire Butler

Schools and the community came together in Wanstead for a Santa drive-by charity fundraiser.

Santa, played by Dennis Weeks from North London Loft Rooms, was piloted around the streets in a festive milk float on Wednesday, December 15.

Families came out to meet Santa

Families came out to meet Santa - Credit: Amy Moore

He greeted onlookers and gave high fives to children as he passed by.

Wanstead Church School, Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School and Nightingale Primary School came together to support the event and provide 'elves' as helpers.

A festive milk float was used to drive Santa around

A festive milk float was used to drive Santa around - Credit: Amy Moore

Organiser Amy Moore, from Wanstead Church School's Parent Teacher Association, said “You cannot beat seeing how much the children enjoy seeing Santa.

"It’s just a fun community event which makes everyone smile and injects a bit of magic into Christmas."

Dennis Weeks became Santa for the event

Dennis Weeks became Santa for the event - Credit: Claire Butler

The fundraiser generated more than £800 for The Corner House Project, a charity which aims to support homeless people.

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: The cost of living near the best schools in Redbridge
  2. 2 Jailed: Chadwell Heath man who hid sawn-off shotgun in his bedroom
  3. 3 Man injured in alleged assault at South Woodford station
  1. 4 Fairlop Waters car park to transform into ice-rink for Christmas
  2. 5 Chair of two NHS trusts denies 'mega-merger' in collaboration plans
  3. 6 Teenagers found guilty of the manslaughter of 'hardworking' law student
  4. 7 How accurate are lateral flow tests and when should you take one?
  5. 8 Fairy lights and M&S bread among items recalled after safety concerns
  6. 9 London's mayor cancels New Year's Eve celebrations in Trafalgar Square
  7. 10 East and north London pharmacies open over Christmas and New Year

Hannah Healy, who was one of the elves, said: "It was great to see so many come out and embrace the festive spirit.

"My bucket got very heavy on the route and it was really amazing to see so many generous donations."

The event raised money for charity The Corner House 

The event raised money for charity The Corner House - Credit: Hannah Healy

Christmas
Charity Fundraiser
Wanstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Three men have been arrested in Ilford for allegedly putting fake Covid-19 vaccination records onto computers at NHS Trusts

London Live News

Three Ilford men arrested over fake Covid-19 vaccination record probe

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Congestion Charge zone sign in Central London

London Live News

Congestion Charge zone: What is changing and when?

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
A pair of kittens have been abandoned near Ilford's Clayhall Park

Pets

Abandoned kittens found in Ilford park with note begging for help

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Moroccan Gardens Ltd on Belgrave Road, Ilford has been forced to pay £12,000 by Redbridge Council

Redbridge Council

Ilford shisha lounge fined over £12k for 'flouting the law'

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon