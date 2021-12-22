Santa drive-by spreads festive cheer and supports homeless charity
- Credit: Claire Butler
Schools and the community came together in Wanstead for a Santa drive-by charity fundraiser.
Santa, played by Dennis Weeks from North London Loft Rooms, was piloted around the streets in a festive milk float on Wednesday, December 15.
He greeted onlookers and gave high fives to children as he passed by.
Wanstead Church School, Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School and Nightingale Primary School came together to support the event and provide 'elves' as helpers.
Organiser Amy Moore, from Wanstead Church School's Parent Teacher Association, said “You cannot beat seeing how much the children enjoy seeing Santa.
"It’s just a fun community event which makes everyone smile and injects a bit of magic into Christmas."
The fundraiser generated more than £800 for The Corner House Project, a charity which aims to support homeless people.
Hannah Healy, who was one of the elves, said: "It was great to see so many come out and embrace the festive spirit.
"My bucket got very heavy on the route and it was really amazing to see so many generous donations."