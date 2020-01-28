Seven Kings stabbings: Police charge man from Chadwell Heath

Police officers at the scene of a triple fatal stabbing in Seven Kings. Picture: PA

Detectives investigating the deaths of three men in Seven Kings have charged a man from Chadwell Heath.

Sandeep Singh, 29, of Montpelier Gardens, Chadwell Heath, has been charged with conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is due to appear at Redbridge Magistrates' Court today, Tuesday, January 28.

Gurjeet Singh, 29, of South Park Crescent, Ilford was charged on Tuesday, January 21 with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He appeared custody at Redbridge Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, January 22 and has been remanded in custody to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Wednesday, February 19.

He remains under investigation in connection with the deaths.

A third man who was arrested has been eliminated from enquiries, police said.

Police have named the three men who died in the incident as 29-year-old Narinder Singh Lubhaya, 30-year-old Harinder Kumar and 37-year-old Malkit Singh Dhillon, known to people in the UK as Baljinder Singh.

All three men were Indian nationals living in the Ilford area.

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Emergency services were called at 7.38pm on Sunday, January 19, to a disturbance in Salisbury Road in Seven Kings.

Police officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found three men suffering stab injuries. They were pronounced dead at the scene.