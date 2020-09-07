Chigwell mum and daughter return to Britain’s Got Talent after emotional golden buzzer secured their spot

Honey Harrison-Maw surprised her mum Sammy Harrison by signing them both up to audition for Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Sam Harrison Archant

A mother and daughter from Chigwell are set to perform in the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent after their surprise “golden buzzer” moment.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The pair were shocked when judge Amanda Holden gave them the Golden Buzzer when they first auditioned. Picture: Sam Harrison The pair were shocked when judge Amanda Holden gave them the Golden Buzzer when they first auditioned. Picture: Sam Harrison

Sammy Harrison only found out four days before the audition that her daughter Honey Harrison-Maw had signed them both up to try out for the big show.

Ever since Honey was a kid she has been pleading with her mum to let her audition for the show. Picture: Sam Harrison Ever since Honey was a kid she has been pleading with her mum to let her audition for the show. Picture: Sam Harrison

Honey, 14, had pleaded with her mum for years to let her audition.

The pair will perform for a virtual audience this time around with Amanda Holden replacing Simon Cowell as the head judge. Picture: Sam Harrison The pair will perform for a virtual audience this time around with Amanda Holden replacing Simon Cowell as the head judge. Picture: Sam Harrison

After an emotional and difficult year when Sammy beat breast cancer, Honey decided to take matters into her own hands and sign them both up in secret.

Honey decided to sign them up for the show after an emotional year where her mum battled breast cancer. Picture: Sam Harrison Honey decided to sign them up for the show after an emotional year where her mum battled breast cancer. Picture: Sam Harrison

READ MORE: Ilford salesman turned ‘world’s worst impressionist’ charms Britain’s Got Talent judges despite red buzzers

The pair told this story when they first appeared on the hit TV show, which aired in April and it brought judge Amanda Holden to tears.

Sammy has performed around the world her whole life and Honey was performing in the West End before lockdown. Picture: Sam Harrison Sammy has performed around the world her whole life and Honey was performing in the West End before lockdown. Picture: Sam Harrison

Amanda was so impressed with the act that she awarded them the coveted golden buzzer. The pair had had to audition twice after Simon Cowell rejected their first song.

Honey started singing as soon as she first heard opera in a commercial as a little kid. Picture: Sam Harrison Honey started singing as soon as she first heard opera in a commercial as a little kid. Picture: Sam Harrison

Sammy, who spent the first 11 years of her life in Ilford, told the Recorder: “When Simon sent us out I had 15 minutes to learn the new song and I was so nervous.

You may also want to watch:

“I thought Simon was going to destroy us when we came back but the audience was on their feet and it was amazing.

“Never in a million years did I think we would get the golden buzzer.”

The audition took place on Sammy’s 43rd birthday and the judges and audience all sang Happy Birthday to her.

After her difficult battle with cancer Sammy said: “When you have been ill you get the feeling you only have one life and you should just live it.”

READ MORE: Former Chigwell student wins Britain’s Got Talent

The pair will return to TV screens on Saturday, September 12 but this time it will be quite different with them performing in front of a virtual audience. Ashley Banjo will be filling in for Simon Cowell who is recovering from a broken back.

Sammy and Honey might be in luck this time as Amanda will take over Simon’s position as the head judge.

Sammy said while lockdown has been difficult, one benefit has been the added time between their original performance and the semi-finals, which gave them more opportunity to rehearse together.

She said: “We have both been practically performing our whole lives and I am excited but apprehensive about it all.

“Honey is so looking forward to it.”