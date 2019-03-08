Boy, 17, arrested after Redbridge man dies in crash

A man from Redbridge has died following a collision in Cambridgeshire on Friday, August 30.

Samir Ashraf, 18, of Eastern Avenue, died after a black Vauxhall Corsa he was travelling in collided with a bridge on the B1049 near Cottenham at about 5.45pm.

Police gave the address of Eastern Avenue, but gave no further details.

The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old boy from Ely, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with minor injuries.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and later released under investigation.

Anyone who saw the collision should call Cambridgeshire police on 101 and ask to speak to a member of the Road Policing Unit quoting incident 366 of 30 August.