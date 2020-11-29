News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder Home > News

View from the House: Seeking reassurances on pandemic

person

Sam Tarry Mp, Ilford South

Published: 8:30 AM November 29, 2020    Updated: 8:39 PM December 7, 2020
Sam Tarry wants reassurances from the government on the impact of the pandemic.

Sam Tarry wants reassurances from the government on the impact of the pandemic. - Credit: Archant

With the news of a potential vaccine and the latest lockdown expected to end next week, there’s rightly been a sense of optimism.

However, with Redbridge continuing to be one of the highest infected boroughs in London, it’s vital that we continue to follow government guidelines.

Unfortunately the delay in moving to a national lockdown following Sage advice at the end of September will cost thousands of lives and I challenged prime minister Boris Johnson on this issue in Parliament.

With thousands of jobs at risk following the ongoing impact on the economy it was distressing to read about Sainsbury’s announcing mass redundancies. I wrote to their chief executive to ask for reassurances that this would not impact the stores (including Argos, which it also owns) in Ilford.

Ilford South has one of the highest levels of homelessness in the country, and this situation has been exacerbated by the rising unemployment.

You may also want to watch:

I called on the housing minister to uphold this government’s commitment to ending rough sleeping permanently once the pandemic is over.

With so few people commuting since in 2020, I spoke in a Transport Select Committee session which considered emergency measures for our railways, as well as a parliamentary debate on the future of our aviation industry, in which I called on the government to safeguard its future.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woodford Town FC returns to its rightful home as new stadium opens in Ashton Playing Fields
  2. 2 Woodford Green teen wins world’s largest youth speaking competition
  3. 3 Sentenced: Bus driver who kept indecent pictures of children in bedroom
  1. 4 School tried to help Ilford teen before he took his own life, inquest hears
  2. 5 Hainault cannabis farm busted thanks to tip-off
  3. 6 Clayhall primary school wins wellbeing award
  4. 7 Ilford South MP grilled by environmentally-conscious pupils during school visit
  5. 8 Driver arrested after intervention of Clayhall neighbourhood watch members
  6. 9 Redbridge art project brings Bangladeshi culture to wider audience
  7. 10 Barkingside schoolboy collects more than 1000 advent calendars for less fortunate children this Christmas

As always, if you are based in my Ilford South constituency, please contact me directly should you require support on any issue, on sam.tarry.mp@parliament.uk.

Opinion

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Video

Flooding risk in new Ilford tower block after water pours into lobby and...

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon

Opera star recalls memories of Christmas past in Hainault with new album

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon

South Woodford and Wanstead outdoor markets cancelled 12 hours before...

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon

Opinion

View from the house: Real leadership, not a weak mayor

Iain Duncan-Smith Mp, Chingford And Woodford Green

person
Comments powered by Disqus