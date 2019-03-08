Sam Tarry wins Labour's Ilford South parliamentary selection contest

Trade unionist Sam Tarry says he is "honoured" to be have selected as Labour's Ilford South parliamentary candidate.

He took to Twitter last night to thank those who voted for him.

"Honoured to be selected as Labour's parliamentary candidate for Ilford South," he said.

"I want to thank everyone who supported me and voted for me tonight.

"I will work with every member, every resident, every community. No matter your race, creed, religion, I will be your voice in parliament.

"I will graft alongside you for our party and our movement."

The TSSA officer and president of CLASS think tank previously worked on Jeremy Corbyn's leadership campaigns.

Mr Tarry won the first round of voting on Tuesday, October 22, against Kam Rai, Syeda Rahim, Neeraj Patil and Rajni Chodha.

The result comes after Labour reopened candidate applications for the constituency after Redbridge Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal was suspended by the party over "extremely serious allegations" hours before a selection decision was due to be made on October 5.

Cllr Athwal said "untrue allegations" had been made against him and called for a "fair hearing and due process".