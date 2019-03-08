Search

Advanced search

Sam Tarry wins Labour's Ilford South parliamentary selection contest

PUBLISHED: 09:55 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:55 23 October 2019

Sam Tarry has been selected as Labour's Ilford South parliamentary candidate. Picture: Sam Tarry

Sam Tarry has been selected as Labour's Ilford South parliamentary candidate. Picture: Sam Tarry

Archant

Trade unionist Sam Tarry says he is "honoured" to be have selected as Labour's Ilford South parliamentary candidate.

He took to Twitter last night to thank those who voted for him.

"Honoured to be selected as Labour's parliamentary candidate for Ilford South," he said.

"I want to thank everyone who supported me and voted for me tonight.

"I will work with every member, every resident, every community. No matter your race, creed, religion, I will be your voice in parliament.

You may also want to watch:

"I will graft alongside you for our party and our movement."

The TSSA officer and president of CLASS think tank previously worked on Jeremy Corbyn's leadership campaigns.

Mr Tarry won the first round of voting on Tuesday, October 22, against Kam Rai, Syeda Rahim, Neeraj Patil and Rajni Chodha.

The result comes after Labour reopened candidate applications for the constituency after Redbridge Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal was suspended by the party over "extremely serious allegations" hours before a selection decision was due to be made on October 5.

Cllr Athwal said "untrue allegations" had been made against him and called for a "fair hearing and due process".

Most Read

Eight hours of terror: Ilford Uber driver forced on harrowing 220-mile journey by suspected criminals

An Uber driver from Ilford has spoken out after he was forced on a 220-mile journey by suspected criminals. Picture: PA Images/Laura Dale

‘We will disrupt them’: Two Ilford brothels shut down after raids by council and police officers

High enforcement visibility in Ilford Lane has led to an increase in pop-up brothels in the area, police said. Picture: Met Police

Labour’s Ilford South selection shortlist announced

The shortlist for Labour's Ilford South selection has been announced. Photograph: Rui Viera/PA

Serial Woodford Green burglar who went on £1.2million crime spree targeting Lord Sugar’s Chigwell house ordered to pay back £295,000

He fled to Spain but was arrested under a European Arrest Warrant. Picture: Essex Police

Calls for safety measures in ‘dangerous’ South Woodford street after speeding vehicle ‘smashes’ into car door of mum-to-be

Residents came to meet Cllr Rosa Gomez and Redbridge Council’s chief engineer Donald Chalker to discuss their concerns about safety in Maybank Road, South Woodford. Picture: Cllr Rosa Gomez

Most Read

Eight hours of terror: Ilford Uber driver forced on harrowing 220-mile journey by suspected criminals

An Uber driver from Ilford has spoken out after he was forced on a 220-mile journey by suspected criminals. Picture: PA Images/Laura Dale

‘We will disrupt them’: Two Ilford brothels shut down after raids by council and police officers

High enforcement visibility in Ilford Lane has led to an increase in pop-up brothels in the area, police said. Picture: Met Police

Labour’s Ilford South selection shortlist announced

The shortlist for Labour's Ilford South selection has been announced. Photograph: Rui Viera/PA

Serial Woodford Green burglar who went on £1.2million crime spree targeting Lord Sugar’s Chigwell house ordered to pay back £295,000

He fled to Spain but was arrested under a European Arrest Warrant. Picture: Essex Police

Calls for safety measures in ‘dangerous’ South Woodford street after speeding vehicle ‘smashes’ into car door of mum-to-be

Residents came to meet Cllr Rosa Gomez and Redbridge Council’s chief engineer Donald Chalker to discuss their concerns about safety in Maybank Road, South Woodford. Picture: Cllr Rosa Gomez

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Fletcher ‘disappointed’ by O’s defeat at Plymouth

Carl Fletcher has been named the new Leyton Orient head coach (Pic: Leyton Orient)

Redbridge progress in the Essex Senior Cup

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019

Royal Mail rolls out parcel postboxes across Redbridge

Royal Mail has unveiled parcel postboxes in locations across London. Picture: SWNS

Sam Tarry wins Labour’s Ilford South parliamentary selection contest

Sam Tarry has been selected as Labour's Ilford South parliamentary candidate. Picture: Sam Tarry

League Two: Plymouth Argyle 4 Leyton Orient 0

Carl Fletcher looks on from the stands (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists