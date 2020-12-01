Ilford South MP to make virtual sessions a habit following successful Q&A on education

South Ilford MP Sam Tarry hosted a virtual session for constituents with the Shadow Secretary of State for Education Kate Green. Picture: Sam Tarry Archant

Ilford South MP Sam Tarry recently hosted a virtual session on education to allow his constituents to raise important issues.

With worries over education one of many negative consequences of coronavirus, Mr Tarry enlisted Labour colleague Kate Green — the shadow secretary of state for education — to come along and answer constituents’ questions.

Attended by more than 40 people, the MP was pleased with the session: “I had a series of things I wanted to ask Kate about, such as how we bridge the technological gap (a known problem in my constituency), as well as how we manage the impact of coronavirus, particularly as many people may have to retrain next spring.”

He added that attendees appreciated being able to challenge a member of Labour’s frontbench who will ultimately be making decisions at a national level.

These sessions are set to become a habit; Mr Tarry has confirmed a second event for businesses on a date to be announced.