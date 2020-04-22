Search

Ilford South MP secures £5,000 for Redbridge Food Bank

PUBLISHED: 15:00 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:00 22 April 2020

Ilford South MP Sam Tarry secured £5,000 for Redbridge Food Bank. Picture: Ben Maloney

Ilford South MP Sam Tarry secured £5,000 for Redbridge Food Bank. Picture: Ben Maloney

Ilford South MP Sam Tarry secured £5,000 last week for Redbridge Food Bank to help the charity feed the vulnerable during the coronavirus.

The funding was provided through the TUUT Charitable Trust and sponsored by trade union Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association.

Mr Tarry said: “The trade union movement demonstrates the very best of our country, as do the volunteers and staff working at Redbridge Food Bank.

“Mutual aid networks and food banks need all the support they can get during Covid-19.”

The food bank, run by the Trussell Trust, has supplied more than 7,500 three-day emergency food supplies to people across the borough in the last year.

It is in urgent need of items such as tinned meat, fish, spaghetti and fruit as well as pasta sauce and noodles.

A full list of items needed and donation points can be found on their website.

