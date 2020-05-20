Search

Malachi Place’s bicycle repair shop Recycles Ilford plans to launch full-time in summer

PUBLISHED: 15:05 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:05 20 May 2020

The social enterprise shop Recycles Ilford will launch this summer. Picture: Ilford Salvation Army

Ilford’s homeless hostel Malachi Place is launching their social enterprise bicycle repair shop full-time this summer.

Ilford Salvation Army tweeted out the news earlier this week that Redbridge Council approved the signage for Recycles Ilford, which is on the ground floor of the innovative homeless hostel, a joint effort with the council.

Recycles Ilford, which is currently open by appointment only, provides work and training for a number of rough sleepers who are living at Malachi Place.

The shop does bicycle repairs as well as taking donated and recycled bicycles and selling them once they’re fixed up.

The official opening of Malachi Place was delayed because of the coronavirus, as it was due to take place just one week before the government issued lockdown.

Despite the official launch being delayed Malachi Place has been fully operational and has provided a home for a number of rough sleepers from before the height of the spread of the virus.

For information on Recycles Ilford visit https://recycles-ilford.co.uk/

