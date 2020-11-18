Shop Local: Ilford hairdresser making most of second lockdown by revamping salon

Amir Anjum is helping mum Salma (pictured) to make improvements to her Ilford salon during the second lockdown, with two nail bars and a beauty room to be added. Picture: Amir Anjum Archant

The second lockdown is understandably considered by many to be potentially damaging to businesses.

One of the improvements already made is the installation of a flower wall, with the neon sign pictured still to be positioned as part of the remaining renovation work. Picture: Amir Anjum One of the improvements already made is the installation of a flower wall, with the neon sign pictured still to be positioned as part of the remaining renovation work. Picture: Amir Anjum

For the family behind Salma’s Hair Studio in Ilford, however, the forced closure is being viewed as an opportunity to make improvements.

As part of its Shop Local campaign, the Recorder caught up with Amir Anjum, son of owner Salma, who’s helping his mum create a bright future for the salon.

An accountant by trade, the 29-year-old has been working remotely since the pandemic began, allowing Amir to immerse himself in his family’s business.

And while balancing both roles is tough, Amir — currently surviving on around five hours of sleep a night — is invigorated by the challenge.

“I have big plans for the salon,” he said. “I want to expand into other locations, such as Loughton and Chigwell, with each salon unique but obviously Salma’s at the same time. I don’t want to make them uniform.”

Salma’s has only been at its Ilford site since last year, spending 17 years in East Ham prior to that. The move has ultimately been successful, said Amir.

“When we moved to Ilford it did grow our business,” he added. “The first two or three months were steady, and we were really starting to hit our stride as the pandemic hit.”

Although central to the salon’s future ambitions, Amir is clear that Salma’s talent is the real selling point.

“My mum is so good at what she does, so much so that her clients from East Ham followed us here.

“One of her specialties is Mounir hair, a form of Lebanese hair which is quite exclusive. There aren’t too many hairdressers in London who do it - it’s a really premium product.”

The decision to fund his mum’s training was evidently a good one, with this styling one of many strings to her bow. Such is Salma’s ability that it’s understandable that the pair were initially reluctant to expand.

Amir said: “When we first got the salon, we said we were only going to do hair. It’s only in the last month did I decide to install two nail bars and a beauty room, which we’ll rent out once they’re finished.”

Installation work is due to begin this weekend ahead of being finished by the end of next week. Renting these spaces out will not only give another person an opportunity, but will also offer an income boost at a time where any additional revenue is welcome.

Amir is adamant, however, that prospective renters must align with Salma’s high standards. He and his mum both see this as crucial to building the brand which forms the cornerstone of the pair’s ambitions.

“We want to get to a position where there’s an ethos associated with Salma’s — not just my mum, but everyone who works for the salon,” he said.

“Right now, everyone wants Salma because she has such a good reputation. But I want, in time, for her to be able to take a back seat.”

Though at 52 years old, Salma has no imminent plans to retire, Amir would like her to have more free time. Should the business expand as intended, he envisions Salma being able to indulge her passion for teaching through working at hair academies.

The immediate focus, however, remains on the here and now. Beyond the work set to begin this weekend, a flower wall has already been installed in the salon. All these changes are scheduled to be finished ahead of a prospective reopening after December 2.

Amir accepts that the government’s decision is beyond their control, choosing only to focus on what they can affect.

He said: “If we’re allowed to reopen, Mum will start speaking to clients at the end of this month to get appointments booked in ahead of a really busy December.”

If not, this mum and son duo will continue to adapt. When asked about the salon’s prospects should lockdown be extended, a consummately positive Amir said: “I can’t deny that the times are worrying. I’ve put a lot of savings into the business, and my mum has put some of hers in too.

“But I believe that every business, at one point, hits bumps in the road — that’s been the pandemic for us. But it’s up to us to find solutions.”

While the pair are both realistic about the challenge, Amir refused to be drawn into negativity, adding: “While the virus could never be considered a positive, having the time off has been good in a way. It’s given me the incentive to act. If you’re not going to make changes now, when will you?”

For more information, visit facebook.com/Salmashairstudio/ or salmashairstudio.com/