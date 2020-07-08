Saint Francis Hospice shops in Wanstead, Romford and Harold Hill are open once again

Saint Francis Hospice retail staff say the first week of trading since lockdown has gone 'exceptionally well'.

The Saint Francis Hospice stores in Wanstead, Romford and Harold Hill are open once again. They are the first of the charity’s shops to reopen after almost 85 days.

Saint Francis Hospice stores in Wanstead, Romford and Harold Hill are open once again, becoming the first three of the charity's stores to reopen after lockdown.

The hospice employs 150 nurses, doctors and specialist healthcare staff to care for more than 4,000 people across Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Brentwood.

Michelle Nicholls, director of retail and trading, said the charity is “so pleased to be back trading” after such a long time of being unable to raise vital funds for the hospice.

“The first week has gone exceptionally well. All customers have received a warm welcome and found some fantastic bargains — in a new safe way.”

Donation stations (open between 10am — 4pm) have been set up at the Romford electrical store, Harold Hill furniture store and the hospice’s Ashton Gate warehouse. People are also reminded not to leave donations outside the shops.