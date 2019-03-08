Search

Advanced search

Police investigating burglary at Sainsbury's Barkingside

PUBLISHED: 12:16 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:30 23 September 2019

Sainsbury's in Tanners Lane, Barkingside, was broken into overnight. Picture: Google

Sainsbury's in Tanners Lane, Barkingside, was broken into overnight. Picture: Google

Archant

Police were called to Sainsbury's in Barkingside this morning (Monday, September 23) following reports of a burglary.

Officers were called to the supermarket, in Tanners Lane, at 6.22am and enquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing.

You may also want to watch:

"Officers attended and have taken a commercial burglary report following the break in overnight," a spokesman for Met Police said.

The store was closed for a short time but has since reopened.

No arrests have been made.

A Sainsbury's spokesman said: "An incident took place at our Barkingside store and we are supporting the police with their investigation."

Most Read

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Redbridge

This alleyway has been the site of two dozen robberies since the start of 2017. Picture: Google Streetview

Hero resident pins man to the floor after ‘threatening to stab woman’ in Redbridge

A hero resident stepped in to help the woman. Picture: PA

Driver on the run after crashing car into a wall in Barkingside

A car was badly damaged after crashing into a wall.

Hainault campaigners ‘silenced once again’ after petition signed by 4,000 residents ‘not debated’ by councillors

Manford Way campaigners outside Redbridge Town Hall on September 20, putting forward a petition which has been signed by 4,000 people in Hainault. Picture: Ashley Papworth

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Clayhall

Police are investigating an incident in Clayhall this morning. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Redbridge

This alleyway has been the site of two dozen robberies since the start of 2017. Picture: Google Streetview

Hero resident pins man to the floor after ‘threatening to stab woman’ in Redbridge

A hero resident stepped in to help the woman. Picture: PA

Driver on the run after crashing car into a wall in Barkingside

A car was badly damaged after crashing into a wall.

Hainault campaigners ‘silenced once again’ after petition signed by 4,000 residents ‘not debated’ by councillors

Manford Way campaigners outside Redbridge Town Hall on September 20, putting forward a petition which has been signed by 4,000 people in Hainault. Picture: Ashley Papworth

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Clayhall

Police are investigating an incident in Clayhall this morning. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Hero resident pins man to the floor after ‘threatening to stab woman’ in Redbridge

A hero resident stepped in to help the woman. Picture: PA

Woodford Town continue mini revival with victory at Stansted

Woodford manager Dee Safer during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

Who gets our West Ham man of the match award after Manchester United win?

West Ham United's Lukasz Fabianski celebrates after his team-mate Aaron Cresswell scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Embleton decides to revert back to assistant coach at Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Torquay boss Johnson felt his side had to work for draw with Daggers

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson (pic: Dave Budden).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists