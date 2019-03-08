Police investigating burglary at Sainsbury's Barkingside

Sainsbury's in Tanners Lane, Barkingside, was broken into overnight. Picture: Google Archant

Police were called to Sainsbury's in Barkingside this morning (Monday, September 23) following reports of a burglary.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to the supermarket, in Tanners Lane, at 6.22am and enquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing.

You may also want to watch:

"Officers attended and have taken a commercial burglary report following the break in overnight," a spokesman for Met Police said.

The store was closed for a short time but has since reopened.

No arrests have been made.

A Sainsbury's spokesman said: "An incident took place at our Barkingside store and we are supporting the police with their investigation."