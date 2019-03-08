Police investigating burglary at Sainsbury's Barkingside
PUBLISHED: 12:16 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:30 23 September 2019
Police were called to Sainsbury's in Barkingside this morning (Monday, September 23) following reports of a burglary.
Officers were called to the supermarket, in Tanners Lane, at 6.22am and enquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing.
"Officers attended and have taken a commercial burglary report following the break in overnight," a spokesman for Met Police said.
The store was closed for a short time but has since reopened.
No arrests have been made.
A Sainsbury's spokesman said: "An incident took place at our Barkingside store and we are supporting the police with their investigation."