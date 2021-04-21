News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Sadiq Khan comes to Redbridge ahead of London elections

Cash Boyle

Published: 5:04 PM April 21, 2021   
Sadiq Khan campaigns in Barkingside with Redbridge councillors

L-R: Cllr Athwal, Judith Garfield and Sadiq Khan canvassing in Ms Garfield's Barkingside ward. - Credit: Jas Athwal

Sadiq Khan has visited Redbridge on the campaign trail ahead of elections next month.

He was joined by shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds, Redbridge Council leader Jas Athwal and London Assembly candidate Judith Garfield.

Cllr Athwal said: "We toured the Mercato Metropolitano site where this summer a brand new covered food and drink market will be opening.

"We also spoke to Sadiq and Nick about our ground-breaking rough-sleeping shelter (Malachi Place), a joint partnership project with the Salvation Army to house and support rough sleepers into employment."

Sadiq Khan visits Ilford's Mercato Metropolitano

Nick Thomas-Symonds, Sadiq Khan, Cllr Athwal and Judith Garfield visiting the Mercato Metropolitano site in Ilford. - Credit: Jas Athwal

Construction of the capital's next Mercato Metropolitano remains ongoing in Ilford, with contractors aiming to finish work on the Oakfield Road market by July. 

Malachi Place - co-run by Project Malachi - has been housing rough sleepers since February last year.

With 42 modular units, the Chadwick Road facility was built as part of a £5million investment into tackling homelessness in Ilford.

At the time of construction, the project was the first of its kind to target rough sleepers who have no recourse to public funds.

Sadiq Khan visits Ilford pop-up hostel site with Redbridge councillors

Cllr Athwal, Sadiq Khan, Judith Garfield and shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds visited Ilford's Project Malachi site. - Credit: Jas Athwal

Mr Khan, who is bidding for a second term as mayor of London, was also campaigning for Ms Garfield, a Redbridge councillor who is aiming to become Labour's first assembly member for Havering and Redbridge.

Ms Garfield said: “It was great to welcome Sadiq Khan and Nick Thomas-Symonds to Redbridge and to knock on doors with Sadiq in my ward Barkingside.

"We spoke to local people about Labour’s plan to put more police on the streets to help keep Havering and Redbridge safe, and secure a green recovery as we emerge from the pandemic.”

Campaigning will continue until May 6, when voters will decide who will next lead the capital as mayor, alongside who will sit on the London Assembly.

Profiles for all candidates standing for mayor can be found here, while those running for the Havering and Redbridge seat can be found here.

