Sadiq Khan comes to Redbridge ahead of London elections
- Credit: Jas Athwal
Sadiq Khan has visited Redbridge on the campaign trail ahead of elections next month.
He was joined by shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds, Redbridge Council leader Jas Athwal and London Assembly candidate Judith Garfield.
Cllr Athwal said: "We toured the Mercato Metropolitano site where this summer a brand new covered food and drink market will be opening.
"We also spoke to Sadiq and Nick about our ground-breaking rough-sleeping shelter (Malachi Place), a joint partnership project with the Salvation Army to house and support rough sleepers into employment."
Construction of the capital's next Mercato Metropolitano remains ongoing in Ilford, with contractors aiming to finish work on the Oakfield Road market by July.
Malachi Place - co-run by Project Malachi - has been housing rough sleepers since February last year.
With 42 modular units, the Chadwick Road facility was built as part of a £5million investment into tackling homelessness in Ilford.
At the time of construction, the project was the first of its kind to target rough sleepers who have no recourse to public funds.
Mr Khan, who is bidding for a second term as mayor of London, was also campaigning for Ms Garfield, a Redbridge councillor who is aiming to become Labour's first assembly member for Havering and Redbridge.
Ms Garfield said: “It was great to welcome Sadiq Khan and Nick Thomas-Symonds to Redbridge and to knock on doors with Sadiq in my ward Barkingside.
"We spoke to local people about Labour’s plan to put more police on the streets to help keep Havering and Redbridge safe, and secure a green recovery as we emerge from the pandemic.”
Campaigning will continue until May 6, when voters will decide who will next lead the capital as mayor, alongside who will sit on the London Assembly.
Profiles for all candidates standing for mayor can be found here, while those running for the Havering and Redbridge seat can be found here.