Sikhs in the City running club hosts socially distanced marathon in Redbridge
PUBLISHED: 10:00 24 August 2020
Archant
Charity runners who can no longer participate in October’s London Marathon are being encouraged to join running club Sikhs in the City for a socially distanced marathon.
The club is offering slots for 100 runners who had a charity place in the London Marathon to join them on Sunday, October 4.
The race will begin at 10am and finish at 6pm at the junction of Woodford Bridge Road and Roding Lane South.
You may also want to watch:
They have limited it to 100 runners to follow social distancing guidelines set out by Parkrun.
Runners will need to run 21 laps of the loop of Woodford Bridge Road, Woodford Avenue and Roding Lane South.
The club is asking for a £10 donation per participant to help cover costs and any additional donations will be used to help build a clubhouse.
To register visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/fauja-singh-clubhouse-appeal
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.