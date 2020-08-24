Sikhs in the City running club hosts socially distanced marathon in Redbridge

The Sikhs in the City running club is hosting a socially distanced marathon after the cancellation of the London Marathon. Archant

Charity runners who can no longer participate in October’s London Marathon are being encouraged to join running club Sikhs in the City for a socially distanced marathon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Runners are asked to donate £10 to cover costs and to help build a clubhouse in honour of Fauja Singh MBE (centre). Photo: Jag Bassi Singh Runners are asked to donate £10 to cover costs and to help build a clubhouse in honour of Fauja Singh MBE (centre). Photo: Jag Bassi Singh

The club is offering slots for 100 runners who had a charity place in the London Marathon to join them on Sunday, October 4.

The race will begin at 10am and finish at 6pm at the junction of Woodford Bridge Road and Roding Lane South.

You may also want to watch:

They have limited it to 100 runners to follow social distancing guidelines set out by Parkrun.

Runners will need to run 21 laps of the loop of Woodford Bridge Road, Woodford Avenue and Roding Lane South.

The club is asking for a £10 donation per participant to help cover costs and any additional donations will be used to help build a clubhouse.

To register visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/fauja-singh-clubhouse-appeal