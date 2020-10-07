Sikhs in the City helps runners complete London Marathon to aid fellow charities
PUBLISHED: 13:38 07 October 2020
The Sikhs in the City running club helped 27 people finish a wet and cold socially distanced London Marathon.
The club offered slots for up to 100 people who were planning to run for charity and about 40 people took them up on the offer to run the marathon distance of 26.2 miles - 21 laps of a specially designed route starting at the junction of Woodford Bridge Road and Roding Lane South on Sunday morning (October 4).
The club had food in individual wrappers and provided the runners with a toilet to help get them through the unique marathon.
Organiser Harmander Singh said: “We decided to be overly cautious and go beyond the regulations set up by Parkrun because we figured it’s better to be safe than sorry.
“Even though the weather was terrible we had a good turnout and our driving force was just giving people the opportunity to support their chosen charity even if they couldn’t run the marathon like normal this year.”
