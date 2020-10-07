Search

Sikhs in the City helps runners complete London Marathon to aid fellow charities

PUBLISHED: 13:38 07 October 2020

The Sikhs in the City running club helped runners complete the London Marathon in Redbridge. Picture: Harmander Singh

The Sikhs in the City running club helped runners complete the London Marathon in Redbridge. Picture: Harmander Singh

The Sikhs in the City running club helped 27 people finish a wet and cold socially distanced London Marathon.

The running club set up a toilet and had snacks in individual wrappers for all the runners. Picture: Harmander SinghThe running club set up a toilet and had snacks in individual wrappers for all the runners. Picture: Harmander Singh

The club offered slots for up to 100 people who were planning to run for charity and about 40 people took them up on the offer to run the marathon distance of 26.2 miles - 21 laps of a specially designed route starting at the junction of Woodford Bridge Road and Roding Lane South on Sunday morning (October 4).

Manjit Bedi completed his 14th marathon this year. Picture: Harmander SinghManjit Bedi completed his 14th marathon this year. Picture: Harmander Singh

The club had food in individual wrappers and provided the runners with a toilet to help get them through the unique marathon.

The club has been helping train runners for years. Picture: Harmander SinghThe club has been helping train runners for years. Picture: Harmander Singh

Organiser Harmander Singh said: “We decided to be overly cautious and go beyond the regulations set up by Parkrun because we figured it’s better to be safe than sorry.

They had a countdown clock so runners could keep track of their pace. Picture: Harmander SinghThey had a countdown clock so runners could keep track of their pace. Picture: Harmander Singh

“Even though the weather was terrible we had a good turnout and our driving force was just giving people the opportunity to support their chosen charity even if they couldn’t run the marathon like normal this year.”

