Puppies found abandoned in Chadwell Heath street

Amber and Poppy had been microchipped but the chip had not been activated. Picture: RSPCA Archant

The RSPCA has today appealed for information after two puppies were found in Chadwell Heath a week ago. And there are fears there may be a third which has not yet been found.

Poppy was found with her sister in Burns Avenue, Chadwell Heath. Picture: RSPCA Poppy was found with her sister in Burns Avenue, Chadwell Heath. Picture: RSPCA

A concerned member of the public found the two pups wandering in Burns Avenue on Saturday, October 24.

They were taken to an RSPCA centre by an officer and have been examined by a vet. They are believed to be around 16 weeks old - their breed is not known but they are thought to be a cross between lurcher, labrador, collie and spaniel.

The puppies had microchips but the chips had not been activated and weren’t registered to an address.

One pup has a slight cough, and both have a few areas of hair loss and scurf. The centre which is caring for them have given them their first vaccination and started a worming course. The pups will also be having medicated baths.

One is larger than the other but it is thought they have come from the same litter. RSPCA staff have named them Amber and Poppy.

RSPCA animal rescuer Siobhan Trinnaman said: “We are grateful to the caller who rescued the pups and kept them safe until we could collect them.

“The caller has told us that they had been told by another person that it was believed that there could have been a third puppy spotted the day before they were found.

“The caller did do a door knock in the area to see if anyone may have seen a third pup.

“It is concerning to think someone has just abandoned these dogs and I am concerned by reports that there could be a third dog. If anyone has any information regarding another pup we would urge them to get in touch with us.

“No matter what the reason, abandoning an animal alone and in a situation like this is never okay. There is no guarantee that an abandoned animal will be found or not become hurt or lost.

“If someone is struggling to cope there are lots of charities who could help.

“If anyone has any information regarding the pups we would ask them to contact me on the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

Amber and Poppy are not available for rehoming at this stage.

To help the RSPCA continue to rescuing animals and investigating animal cruelty, please donate whatever you can spare at www.rspca.org.uk/covid.