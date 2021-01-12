Royal Mail lists six Redbridge postcodes hit by Covid postal delays

Published: 12:19 PM January 12, 2021

Royal Mail has said that postcodes across Redbridge are part of areas facing significant delivery delays. - Credit: PA

Royal Mail has confirmed Redbridge postcodes IG1-IG6 face significant delays due to staff absences because of coronavirus.

In a service update, Royal Mail confirmed the 28 areas where post might be late, including postcodes in Ilford.

In the update published Tuesday (January 12), it said: "If you need to collect an item for which we've left a 'Something for you' card from the Customer Service Points at one of these offices, please check royalmail.com/services-near-you for details of our revised opening hours.

"If we’ve not left a ‘Something for you card’, and you do not have alternative arrangements in place, we’re sorry that your mail will not be available for collection."

Readers have contacted the Recorder to say their post has not been delivered for more than a month.

In some cases, the only way people have received their mail is when they specifically asked if they had any when a parcel was delivered to them. It was then fetched for them.

A spokesperson for the Royal Mail said it is working hard to deliver a normal service.

You may also want to watch:

The full list of areas with significant delays are:

Ashford (TN23-TN27)

Barnsley (S70, S71, S72 and S75)

Basildon (SS13-SS16)

Bow (E3)

Bury St Edmunds (IP28-IP33)

Chelmsford (CM1-CM3)

Christchurch (BH23)

Daventry (NN11)

Debden (IG7-IG10)

Enfield (EN1-EN3)

Grays (RM16-RM20)

Hampton (TW12)

Highbury (N5)

Hornsey (N8)

Horsham (RH12, RH13)

Ilford (IG1-IG6)

Leeds City (LS1-LS5)

Lewisham (SE13)

Magherafelt (BT45, BT46)

Margate (CT7-CT9)

Rugeley (WS15)

Somerton (TA11)

South Ockendon (RM15)

South Woodford (E18)

Upper Holloway (N7)

Wandsworth (SW18)

Wellington (TA21)