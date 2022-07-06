Row over Redbridge group's election candidate recommendations

A group has been criticised by councillors after recommending candidates for voters at May's elections.

The Recorder has seen the list produced by IG-Soc, an initiative for Muslims in Redbridge.

Candidates were suggested for each of the borough's 63 council seats, with only four Labour candidates recommended.

The party went on to take 58 of those seats at the polls.

On the document, it says it was compiled by consulting IG-Soc members, local Muslim organisations and Muslim leaders.

IG-Soc, which says it has 5,000 members of which 80 per cent are women, told the Recorder it did not have permission to reveal the individuals and organisations it spoke to.

An IG-Soc spokesperson said: "In the run-up to every election, the IG-Soc team consults its members and local community leaders on who is the best candidate(s) for the Muslim community in Redbridge.

"Those that wish to openly share their views do so on the private Facebook group and those that wish to remain anonymous, such as local Muslim community leaders, speak to the team privately about their views and concerns.

"Over the years, the result has favoured different parties and for many years, the Labour Party was the most popular.

"However this year, neither Labour nor the Conservative Party were seen as good for the local Muslim community."

The move was criticised by Muslim councillor Tanweer Khan, who was elected as a Mayfield councillor at the May elections.

The Labour politician said it is "bitterly disappointing", and "such acts do absolutely nothing for democracy, other than increase resentment amongst communities".

IG-Soc said a poll of 40 members found 86 per cent felt the two parties had failed Muslims in Redbridge on relationship and sex education consultations, Prevent and Islamophobia, whilst 81pc felt "it will get much worse" for Muslims in the borough after Labour's election win.

Redbridge Labour did not respond to a request for comment but Redbridge Conservatives leader Cllr Paul Canal described IG-Soc's list of preferred candidates as “regrettable, regressive and divisive".

Redbridge Conservatives leader Paul Canal - Credit: Steve Poston

He added: "Fundamentally, the list is patronising to the Muslim community and my many Muslim friends.

"They are sufficiently well engaged and well educated to make their own informed decision about who to vote for and who not to vote for."