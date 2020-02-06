More rough sleepers died in Redbridge in 2018 compared to previous five years put together

Ten rough sleepers died in Redbridge in 2018, more than the previous five years put together. Archant

The number of rough sleepers dying each year has increased significantly after "virtually no contact" with health services, according to a report.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sanjeev Kumar died aged 37 Sanjeev Kumar died aged 37

Ten rough sleepers died in Redbridge between October 2017 and November 2018, compared to eight in the previous five years put together.

Speaking at the people scrutiny committee meeting on Tuesday night (February 4), Redbridge Safeguarding Adults Board chairman John Goldup admitted the council seemed unlikely to meet its target of ending rough sleeping by 2022.

He said: "It's a terrible story, 10 people a year dying on our streets. This is a population with very little contact with statutory health services other than hospitals.

"Traditionally, rough sleeping is seen as an issue for the housing department to solve but the needs of rough sleepers cannot fully be met by the council and the voluntary sector.

Ryszard Najdek died in November 2017 aged 60 Ryszard Najdek died in November 2017 aged 60

"I think that the chances of ending rough sleeping by 2022 are limited unless we succeed in putting together a much more coordinated, multi-agency system for tackling the problem.

"And even then, let's be honest, it's going to be very challenging."

As the chairman of the Redbridge Local Safeguarding Children Board, Mr Goldup said he felt the protection of vulnerable adults was sometimes less valued than the protection of children.

"My key aim in chairing these boards," he added, "is to do what we can to raise the priority and profile of safeguarding adults."

Sanjeev Kumar died aged 37 in November 2017. Sanjeev Kumar died aged 37 in November 2017.

You may also want to watch:

The 10 who died

A report presented to the committee showed that of the 10 who died, the majority were non-UK nationals with "undetermined immigration status", although they were not recent arrivals.

Only one had been in the UK for less than a year, while five had been in the UK for more than a decade.

The report adds that most of the 10 had "virtually no contact" with health and care services, apart from repeated A&E attendances or short term admissions, after which they were discharged back on the streets.

Balhaar Singh died aged 42 in November 2017. Balhaar Singh died aged 42 in November 2017.

In 2018 alone, King George Hospital and Queen Mary's Hospital collectively recorded 34 discharges of the same nine homeless people, averaging out to four hospital admissions for each person.

None of those who died were receiving mental health support or support from the social care team, who in fact had "no recorded knowledge" of seven of them.

Only one was receiving regular help for alcoholism, although at least six of those who died had a problem with alcohol.

Cllr Suzanne Nolan (Con, South Woodford) pointed out that Redbridge, unlike neighbouring boroughs, does not receive a "dedicated budget" for safeguarding vulnerable adults from its Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

Mr Goldup said this point had been "forcefully made" to the CCG and that they had "accepted there needs to be equity in funding" between Redbridge and neighbours Havering and Barking & Dagenham.

The report notes the CCG has "agreed to commission a specialist primary care service for rough sleepers".

Redbridge Council was awarded £625,000 from the government to help end rough sleeping while new figures from the Combined Homelessness and Information Network shows that the borough had the highest number of rough sleepers among outer London boroughs between October and December last year.

In the budget for 2020/2021 the council is proposing to spend £5.5m on temporary accommodation to alleviate the problem of homelessness and rough sleepers in the borough.