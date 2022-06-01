Rotary Club president elect Mike Bell at the mayor of Redbridge Annual Awards - Credit: Ken Mears

Everyone has been invited to test their knowledge at a quiz evening being held in Chadwell Heath.

The Rotary Club of Redbridge, a service organisation which works for the good of the community, is holding the event this month.

There will be a variety of questions led by quiz master Michael Finger, a raffle and food, but the club has asked attendees to bring their own drinks.

President elect Mike Bell said: "Michael is a tried and tested quiz master and there will be a variety of questions. It will be good fun and in a good spirit.

"Please support your local Rotary Club as it's the final fundraising event of the Rotary year."

Doors at the Marjorie Collins Centre on Grove Road will open at 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start on June 25.

Any money raised will go towards good causes.

Tickets are £15 per person by contacting Mike on 07496019478 or Melvyn on 07968981224. Teams do not have to be arranged in advance.