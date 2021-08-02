Rotary club holds virtual music festival in aid of charities

Published: 11:15 AM August 2, 2021

Deborah Hall (r), president of Chigwell Riding Trust, receives a cheque from rotary club president Peter Jaques (l) accompanied by club members - Credit: Rotary Club of Leytonstone and Woodford

The Rotary Club of Leytonstone and Woodford held a virtual music festival in aid of two charities.

Club member Grahame Williams brought together an array of artists over Zoom to raise more than £1,000, to be split between Haven House Children’s Hospice and the Chigwell Riding Trust.

Haven House in Woodford Green cares for children and young people, from birth, who have life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

Ginny Donnelly of Haven House receives a cheque from Peter Jaques accompanied by fellow club members - Credit: Rotary Club of Leytonstone and Woodford

The Chigwell Riding Trust, established more than 50 years ago, says it is the first ever riding centre for people with special needs and provides riding instruction to people of all ages.

The line-up at the event included Jenny Ewington and Modality Choirs, club member Ronald Burton, Joshua Lord, Caitlin Downie, Ken and Rachel Bartels, Niall Weir and Phoebe-Jane Weir, accompanied at the piano by Colin Sell, the pianist on radio show I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue.