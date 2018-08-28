First Rotary East London and Essex Disabled Games

Paralympian Anne Wafula Strike, a polio survivor, will open the games. She is a Rotary Purple4Polio ambassador and is pictured with TV presenter Konnie Huq and Redbridge Rotarian Eve Conway. Photo: Rotary Archant

The first Rotary East London and Essex Disabled Games will be held in May and athletes from across Redbridge will be taking part.

The event, sponsored by Rotary Clubs in the London District - including the Redbridge, Roding and Barkingside clubs – will be held in Ongar on May 19 and opened by British Paralympic wheelchair racer Anne Wafula Strike MBE.

The sports are all indoor activities and include boccia, bowls, table tennis, darts, bagatelle, stick ball, quoits, wheelchair slalom and new age kurling. Registration will start around 12.30pm and the day will conclude about 5pm with the medal ceremony.

Entry will be free and competitors must be at least 18.

For more information and an entry form that must be returned by April 15, please contact Redbridge Rotarian Sharon Nathanson on 020 8551 5634, email sharonnathanson@hotmail.co.uk or Roding Rotarian Hilary Wrightman on hilary.wrightman@gmail.com.