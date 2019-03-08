Search

Paralympian to open East London and Essex Disability Games

PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 May 2019

Paralympian Anne Wafula Strike, a polio survivor, will open the games. Picture: Rotary

Paralympian Anne Wafula Strike, a polio survivor, will open the games. Picture: Rotary

Archant

Rotary's Purple4Polio Ambassador British Paralympic wheelchair racer and polio survivor Anne Wafula Strike MBE will open the first Rotary East London and Essex Disability Games on Sunday, May 19.

The event is sponsored by local Rotary Clubs, including Redbridge, Barkingside and Roding, and Epping Forest District Council and will take place at the Ongar Leisure Centre.

It will be free for all participants and there is still space for competitors - who must be at least 18. Entrants need to book their place before the event.

The sports are all indoor activities and include boccia, bowls, table tennis, darts, bagatelle, stick ball, quoits, wheelchair slalom and new age kurling. Registration will start around 12.30pm and the day will conclude around 5pm with the medals ceremony.

For more information and an entry form, contact Redbridge Rotarian Sharon Nathanson on 020 8551 5634, email sharonnathanson@hotmail.co.uk or Roding Rotarian Hilary Wrightman on hilary.wrightman@gmail.com

