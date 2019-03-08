Paralympian to open East London and Essex Disability Games

Paralympian Anne Wafula Strike, a polio survivor, will open the games. Picture: Rotary Archant

Rotary's Purple4Polio Ambassador British Paralympic wheelchair racer and polio survivor Anne Wafula Strike MBE will open the first Rotary East London and Essex Disability Games on Sunday, May 19.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The event is sponsored by local Rotary Clubs, including Redbridge, Barkingside and Roding, and Epping Forest District Council and will take place at the Ongar Leisure Centre.

You may also want to watch:

It will be free for all participants and there is still space for competitors - who must be at least 18. Entrants need to book their place before the event.

The sports are all indoor activities and include boccia, bowls, table tennis, darts, bagatelle, stick ball, quoits, wheelchair slalom and new age kurling. Registration will start around 12.30pm and the day will conclude around 5pm with the medals ceremony.

For more information and an entry form, contact Redbridge Rotarian Sharon Nathanson on 020 8551 5634, email sharonnathanson@hotmail.co.uk or Roding Rotarian Hilary Wrightman on hilary.wrightman@gmail.com