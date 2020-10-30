Rotary club plants 700 flowers in Woodford Green to mark World Polio Day
PUBLISHED: 15:32 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:32 30 October 2020
Archant
While the world is still ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, Rotarians marked the fight to eradicate another disease - polio - by planting 700 flowers in Woodford Green.
Since 2015 the Rotary Club of Leytonstone and Woodford has marked October 24, World Polio Day, by planting crocus corms on the central reservation in Broadmead Road.
Rotary has been a leader in the fight to eradicate polio.
You may also want to watch:
The club planted the bulbs so come February there should be a lovely display of purple flowers across the green once they are in bloom.
Two million crocus corms were planted by Rotary clubs across the country.
The Leytonstone and Woodford Rotary club, which first started in 1956, meets every Thursday and has been holding their events over Zoom throughout the pandemic.
For more information visit http://www.rotary leytonstonewoodford.org/
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.