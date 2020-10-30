Search

Rotary club plants 700 flowers in Woodford Green to mark World Polio Day

PUBLISHED: 15:32 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:32 30 October 2020

The Rotary Club of Leytonstone and Woodford planted 700 crocus corms in Woodford Green to mark World Polio Day. Picture: Barry Coppock

The Rotary Club of Leytonstone and Woodford planted 700 crocus corms in Woodford Green to mark World Polio Day. Picture: Barry Coppock

While the world is still ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, Rotarians marked the fight to eradicate another disease - polio - by planting 700 flowers in Woodford Green.

The flowers in bloom in February from last year's planting. Picture: Barry CoppockThe flowers in bloom in February from last year's planting. Picture: Barry Coppock

Since 2015 the Rotary Club of Leytonstone and Woodford has marked October 24, World Polio Day, by planting crocus corms on the central reservation in Broadmead Road.

Rotary has been a leader in the fight to eradicate polio.

The club planted the bulbs so come February there should be a lovely display of purple flowers across the green once they are in bloom.

Two million crocus corms were planted by Rotary clubs across the country.

The Leytonstone and Woodford Rotary club, which first started in 1956, meets every Thursday and has been holding their events over Zoom throughout the pandemic.

For more information visit http://www.rotary leytonstonewoodford.org/

