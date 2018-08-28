Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Redbridge Rotarians turn London purple in New Year’s Parade

PUBLISHED: 09:30 09 January 2019

Redbridge Rotarians turned London purple as they took part in the New Year's Day parade. Photo: Redbridge Rotarians/Eve Conway

Redbridge Rotarians turned London purple as they took part in the New Year's Day parade. Photo: Redbridge Rotarians/Eve Conway

Redbridge Rotarians/Eve Conway

Redbridge Rotarians turned the streets of London purple as they took part in the New Year’s Parade to promote Rotary’s Purple4Polio campaign.

Redbridge Rotarians turned London purple as they took part in the New Year's Day parade. Photo: Redbridge Rotarians/Eve ConwayRedbridge Rotarians turned London purple as they took part in the New Year's Day parade. Photo: Redbridge Rotarians/Eve Conway

District governor of Rotary in London, Mike Wren, and past president of Rotary in Britain and Ireland, Eve Conway, both members of Redbridge Rotary Club, led the contingent in the parade.

The Rotary team were joined by a vintage steam traction engine as well as a Purple4Polio Volkswagen Beetle.

Other businesses and members of the public sponsored by Redbridge Rotary Club also joined in to raise the profile of the campaign to eradicate polio worldwide, in front of a crowd of more than 650,000 and a worldwide TV audience of 600 million viewers,

Eve Conway, vice-chairman of the End Polio Now campaign committee said: “We’re here to show that Rotary’s campaign to rid the world of polio is bearing fruit.

Redbridge Rotarians turned London purple as they took part in the New Year's Day parade. Photo: Redbridge Rotarians/Eve ConwayRedbridge Rotarians turned London purple as they took part in the New Year's Day parade. Photo: Redbridge Rotarians/Eve Conway

“We must finish the job and end Polio now and forever.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Unfettered growth of small HMOs could be reined in by Redbridge Council’s potential new legal powers

Around 100 protestors and Woodford MP Iain Duncan Smith gathered outside three Buckingham Road properties they fear are being converted into a complex of HMOs in December 2018. Photo: Adam Scott

Guilty: Trio who killed Barking man Sandel Serbu with garden shears and pickaxe handles in Ilford

Araman-Nardi Stoica and Razvan Vladescu. Photo: Met Police

Tributes paid to ‘kind and gentle’ founding member of Ilford Hindu temple who died aged 80

Kharati Sharma, 80, was among the founding members of the Ilford VHP centre, in Cleveland Road, Ilford. Photo: Sanjiv Sharma

Woman allegedly kidnapped from Ilford house

The men will appear at crown court at the end of the month. Photo: Met Police

Police warning to Redbridge residents about ‘convincing’ fake TV Licensing scam

Action Fraud said it received 200 crime reports regarding TV Licensing in December 2018 alone. Picture: Steve Parsons

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

#includeImage($article, 225)

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Goodliffe pleased to stay with Daggers and hopes to kick on over rest of season

Ben Goodliffe of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Redbridge fall short at Saffron Walden Town

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall during May & Baker vs Swaffham Town, Buildbase FA Vase Football at Gale Street on 4th November 2018

‘My rubbish was maliciously stolen’: Goodmayes dad fights £400 Redbridge Council fly-tipping fine

Shafiq Mustafa has unsuccessfully appealed a £400 fly-tipping fine.

Brophy: We want Wembley trip in FA Trophy

Leyton Orient winger James Brophy drills the ball home for O's second goal against Beaconsfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Redbridge Rotarians turn London purple in New Year’s Parade

Redbridge Rotarians turned London purple as they took part in the New Year's Day parade. Photo: Redbridge Rotarians/Eve Conway
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists