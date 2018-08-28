Redbridge Rotarians turn London purple in New Year’s Parade

Redbridge Rotarians turned London purple as they took part in the New Year's Day parade. Photo: Redbridge Rotarians/Eve Conway Redbridge Rotarians/Eve Conway

Redbridge Rotarians turned the streets of London purple as they took part in the New Year’s Parade to promote Rotary’s Purple4Polio campaign.

District governor of Rotary in London, Mike Wren, and past president of Rotary in Britain and Ireland, Eve Conway, both members of Redbridge Rotary Club, led the contingent in the parade.

The Rotary team were joined by a vintage steam traction engine as well as a Purple4Polio Volkswagen Beetle.

Other businesses and members of the public sponsored by Redbridge Rotary Club also joined in to raise the profile of the campaign to eradicate polio worldwide, in front of a crowd of more than 650,000 and a worldwide TV audience of 600 million viewers,

Eve Conway, vice-chairman of the End Polio Now campaign committee said: “We’re here to show that Rotary’s campaign to rid the world of polio is bearing fruit.

“We must finish the job and end Polio now and forever.”