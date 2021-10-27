Roof damaged in Seven Kings house fire

Published: 1:14 PM October 27, 2021 Updated: 1:34 PM October 27, 2021

It was under control within an hour but part of the roof was damaged by the blaze. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a house in Seven Kings yesterday.

Four engines and around 25 firefighters from the London Fire Brigade were called to the house, converted into flats, on Aldborough Road South at roughly 1.30pm on Tuesday, October 26.

The fire was under control by about 2.30pm but part of the roof was damaged by the blaze.

Firefighters from Ilford, Hainault, Barking and Romford fire stations responded.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.