David Moyes congratulates award-winning Chadwell Heath apprentice

Published: 4:39 PM June 1, 2021

An accountancy apprentice from Chadwell Heath has been recognised with the eastern region Apprentice of the Year 2021 award from a social mobility charity that helps to develop young people.

Agnes Thiong’o was chosen as Leadership Through Sport and Business’ (LTSB) east region Apprentice of the Year 2021 for her “dedication and achievement” at leading accountancy firm RSM, where she began as a technology and management consulting analyst and now works as an audit assistant.

She has been part of LTSB's “innovative" programme, which aims to help young candidates from under-represented backgrounds secure a career through training that ranges from experiences with the West Ham United Foundation to qualifications with Newham College, since 2018.

The 23-year-old award winner received a congratulatory message from West Ham manager David Moyes on the announcement.

David Moyes - Credit: PA

Addressing Agnes, David said: "We hear you've been doing great as an audit assistant currently, and we wish you every success for the future."

Agnes said: “This award means so much to me.

“But it also made me reflect on how I started, my journey, and where I am now.

"At the beginning, I just didn’t know what to expect from the programme - I didn’t know how great it was going to be!”

Chief executive of LTSB, Paul Evans, said: “It’s important to recognise the efforts of young people breaking into professional careers, and making the case for major firms to think more broadly about their recruitment strategies.

“Agnes is a great example of the sort of commitment and talent that can be found if employers work with third sector organisations like LTSB.”

Agnes said the support at RSM has been “incredible”, and without LTSB she would not be able to achieve what she now knows she is capable of.

Paul believes that the work of LTSB is now “critical”.

He said: “We’re seeing the consequence of coronavirus disproportionately impacting the young. We face an unequal, delayed recovery, with the most vulnerable at risk of ‘economic long-Covid’.

"Youth unemployment figures in particular indicate the nature of the slow crisis which will follow, unless we make critical interventions to safeguard the future workforce.”

LTSB is currently delivering a programme with the NatWest Group, and is recruiting for a range of digital and customer service roles.

To join an LTSB scheme, email applications@leadershipthroughsport.org or apply on its website.



