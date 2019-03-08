Armed police in Ilford after reports of ‘firearm discharge’

Archant

Roads have been cordoned off and armed officers spotted in the Ilford Lane area following reports of a “firearm discharge”. Police were called to Rutland Road today (Wednesday, March 27) at 12.40pm after it was claimed that two men got out of a vehicle and shot into another car.

There was lots of traffic around Ilford Lane.

Officers surveyed the scene but found no trace of bullets or gun discharge.

A Met Police spokeswoman said: “The suspect car was stopped nearby and fireworks were found in the vehicle.

“Two men were detained and inquiries continue.”

So far no injuries have been reported.

Roads were blocked off in the Ilford Lane area.

Readers contacted the Recorder to say they had been stuck in traffic around Ilford Lane for more than 40 minutes.

Redbridge Councillor, Cllr Muhammed Javed, confirmed that the roads in the vicinity are blocked with parts of Rutland Road and Cleveland Road cordoned off by police. “We have had enough in Ilford Lane with prostitution and begging, we do not need anything else to happen here,” he said. Anyone with information should call police on 101.