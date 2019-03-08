Petition for traffic calming measures along 'treacherous' Hainault road sent to Redbridge Council

Residents and councillors with the paper petition. Picture: Mark Santos Archant

After a child was hit by a car outside of a school residents have joined forces with councillors to petition for traffic calming measures.

Around 100 signatories have backed a campaign calling on Redbridge Council to look at road safety in New North Road, Hainault, following an accident earlier this year.

Speaking on behalf of neighbours in Hannards Way and New North Road, Barbara Foster said: "We have long thought New North Road is treacherous with cars speeding up and down.

"We were devastated to hear about the accident involving a child and want to stop it from happening again."

Councillor Joe Hehir, presented the petition to the local authority and Redbridge Council is now looking into the campaign.

"We are in total agreement with our residents and are asking the council to give urgent consideration to this matter," said Cllr Hehir

"We are asking for the council to investigate and look forward and see what can be done, whether that will be traffic calming measure or speedbumps."