Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Traffic mounts following crash on A12 Redbridge Roundabout

PUBLISHED: 13:52 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:17 04 January 2019

One of the lanes of the southbound entry slip road to the A406 is reportedly blocked due to a collision. Photo: Google

One of the lanes of the southbound entry slip road to the A406 is reportedly blocked due to a collision. Photo: Google

Archant

Traffic is mounting on A12 Redbridge Roundabout following a crash.

TfL Traffic News tweeted at 12.57pm today (January 4) that Lane 1 on the slip road from Redbridge Roundabout up to A406 North Circular Road towards Barking has been closed following a collision.

They advise drivers to use other routes and expect delays.

A Metropolitan police spokeswoman said the collision was damage only, with no injuries and no arrests made.

Most Read

Video shows New Year’s revellers running from Ilford Lane firework chaos

A video reportedly shows revellers running out of the path of a hail of fireworks shortly after midnight on January 1, 2019. Photo: Twitter\@Aiymazingg

Person dies after being hit by a train at Seven Kings station

A person has died after being hit by a train at Seven Kings station. Photo: Ken Mears

Police appeal for witnesses after bouncer from Ilford killed in ‘shocking’ New Year’s Day attack

Tudor Simionov, 33 from Ilford was working in Mayfair on New Year's Day when he was stabbed to death. Pictured is Tudo hours before he was killed. Photo: @MPSWestminster

Proposals to house 90 homeless families in two Hainault parks provokes 900-signature petition

Temporary accomodation schemes for up to 90 homeless families are being proposed in Brocket Way and Woodman Road, Manford Way. Photo: Google

Man arrested on suspicion of possessing knives and drugs following Ilford crash

Police were called to reports of a crash in Britannia Road yesterday (December 30). Photo: Google

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

The junction of the B1108 with Cuckoo Lane where a crash left four people with serious injuries. Picture: Google

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini (pic: Victoria Jones/PA)

Town seek bragging rights over local rivals Ilford

Woodford Town's Jordan Sanderson looks to get past a Leyton Athletic rival (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Salford clash the type of game we will relish, insists Orient defender

Leyton Orient attacker Josh Koroma celebrates scoring against Bromley with his team-mates in front of ex-O's ace George Porter (pic: Simon O'Connor)

‘We’ve become a movement’: Ladies of Laughter tour showcases comedy by diverse performers

Noreen Khan is hosting the Ladies of Laughter comedy tour which visits the Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch on Friday, January 11.

Young Citizen: Chadwell Heath twin brothers coach young basketballers for free

Kyan Dar (#7) tries for an interception while Ilyas Dar (#8) hangs back. Photo: Ilyas Ayub
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists