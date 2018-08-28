Traffic mounts following crash on A12 Redbridge Roundabout
PUBLISHED: 13:52 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:17 04 January 2019
Archant
Traffic is mounting on A12 Redbridge Roundabout following a crash.
TfL Traffic News tweeted at 12.57pm today (January 4) that Lane 1 on the slip road from Redbridge Roundabout up to A406 North Circular Road towards Barking has been closed following a collision.
They advise drivers to use other routes and expect delays.
A Metropolitan police spokeswoman said the collision was damage only, with no injuries and no arrests made.