In pictures: River Roding bursts its banks in Redbridge

PUBLISHED: 11:23 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 23 December 2019

The Orchard Estate recreation ground flooded by overspill water from the River Roding in Woodford Green. Picture: Ken Mears

The Orchard Estate recreation ground flooded by overspill water from the River Roding in Woodford Green. Picture: Ken Mears

Photography by Ken Mears

The River Roding burst its banks in Wanstead and Woodford Green at the weekend in what has been described as some of the worst floods in more than 50 years.

The Orchard Estate recreation ground flooded by overspill water from the River Roding in Woodford Green. Picture: Ken MearsThe Orchard Estate recreation ground flooded by overspill water from the River Roding in Woodford Green. Picture: Ken Mears

The Environment Agency issued a warning on Saturday, December 21, for homes and roads along the River Roding in Redbridge, Woodford Green, South Woodford, Wanstead, Ilford, Barking and East Ham.

Flood warnings mean immediate action is required, while flood alerts indicate you need to be prepared.

Playing fields near the Orchard Estate in Woodford Green flooded and areas of Wanstead Park became impassable as heavy rain persisted throughout the weekend.

The River Roding in Woodford Green showing a heightened level as it passes alongside Chigwell Road. Picture: Ken MearsThe River Roding in Woodford Green showing a heightened level as it passes alongside Chigwell Road. Picture: Ken Mears

Paul Donovan, Wanstead village councillor, said: "I walked around the Ornamental Lake on Saturday and it was a bit like the tide coming in all around you.

"In a number of areas the river water was rising to meet the lake and flowing across the parkland.

"I've never seen it this bad in more than 50 years."

