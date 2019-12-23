In pictures: River Roding bursts its banks in Redbridge
PUBLISHED: 11:23 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 23 December 2019
Photography by Ken Mears
The River Roding burst its banks in Wanstead and Woodford Green at the weekend in what has been described as some of the worst floods in more than 50 years.
The Environment Agency issued a warning on Saturday, December 21, for homes and roads along the River Roding in Redbridge, Woodford Green, South Woodford, Wanstead, Ilford, Barking and East Ham.
Flood warnings mean immediate action is required, while flood alerts indicate you need to be prepared.
Playing fields near the Orchard Estate in Woodford Green flooded and areas of Wanstead Park became impassable as heavy rain persisted throughout the weekend.
Paul Donovan, Wanstead village councillor, said: "I walked around the Ornamental Lake on Saturday and it was a bit like the tide coming in all around you.
"In a number of areas the river water was rising to meet the lake and flowing across the parkland.
"I've never seen it this bad in more than 50 years."