Number of people receiving Universal Credit goes up across east London

The number of people receiving Universal Credit has risen across east London, according to the latest figures.

Redbridge had the second biggest percentage increase across the capital, with a 3.62 per cent rise from December to January.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) statistics showed that the borough had 11,755 people claiming Universal Credit last month.

Other boroughs in which the monthly rise was above the Londonwide average of 2.13pc was in Newham (2.99pc), Havering (2.96pc) and Barking and Dagenham (2.19pc).

Since October, there has been a 13.2 pc increase in claimants in Newham, 12.1 pc in Redbridge, and more than ten and a half pc in Barking and Dagenham and Havering.

Universal Credit replaces six other benefits, such as housing benefit and income support, with one monthly payment and may be eligible for those in low income jobs or out of work.

Dave Keogh, DWP senior group partnership manager for London and Essex, said: "Every day Universal Credit is giving more and more people in London the tools to transform their lives through work."