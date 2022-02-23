Redbridge 'excited' to be host borough for RideLondon-Essex 2022

Riders during day two of the 2019 event - Credit: PA

The route for this year's RideLondon-Essex will go through Redbridge.

The cycling festival was last held in 2019 and is set to see around 25,000 people taking part on Sunday, May 29.

In previous years, the event has ran from London out into Surrey but this year RideLondon has entered into a partnership with Essex County Council.

The new route for the Ride-London Essex 100 begins from Victoria in central London, before going through Stratford and then onto Woodford.

It then snakes through Epping Forest and out into north Essex before looping back towards London.

Cyclists will pass through Chigwell and then Woodford once again on their way back to the finish at Tower Bridge.

The 100-mile event is set to see thousands of riders take part to raise money for charity.

Redbridge Council leader Jas Athwal said the authority is really excited to be welcoming the event to the borough.

"With the event’s route travelling through our borough, we have the chance to inspire people of all ages to get pedalling and, at the same time, give local businesses along the course a much-needed boost.

“We look forward to playing our part in creating a truly exceptional celebration of cycling for everyone to enjoy.

“As an avid cyclist myself, I am really looking forward to taking part and getting in the saddle for this major sporting event, happening right here in our home borough.”

The event will also feature 60 and 30 mile courses which also travel through Redbridge, with roads closed along all of the routes.

Hugh Brasher, event director of RideLondon, said £80million has been raised for charity from the event since it started in 2013.

He added: "It’s an amazing sight to see so many cyclists on traffic-free roads, riding for all sorts of reasons, including raising important funds for charity."

Part of the route in Essex will use the same roads on which a stage of the Tour de France, which also passed through London, was held in 2014.

For more information about the event, including which roads will be closed, visit ridelondon.co.uk.