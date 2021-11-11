World's fastest 'rhino man' to compete in Ilford's Dawn to Dusk run

The world’s fastest man in a mammal costume is to take part in Ilford’s annual Dawn To Dusk run.

At this year’s London Marathon, Chris Green set the Guiness World Record for the fastest marathon dressed as a mammal, completing the race in just over four hours.

He has been running for Save the Rhino International since 2009 and claims to have covered more than 1,000 event miles in his costume.

Chris Green set the Guiness World Record for the ‘fastest marathon dressed as a mammal’ at this year's London Marathon. - Credit: Chris Green

Next month, he will take part in the Dawn to Dusk event, organised by the Sikhs In The City (SITC) running club.

The event, which begins at sunrise (8.04am) and ends at sunset (3.45pm), sees runners awarded medals depending on how many laps they complete.

Sikhs In The City running club organises the Dawn to Dusk run annually - Credit: Archant

The course follows the 2km training course of SITC co-founder Fauja Singh, thought to be the world’s oldest marathon runner.

The event, which takes place on December 12, will be the second this year due to the delay of the 2020 event.

You can sign up to the event at https://www.evententry.co.uk/Sikhs-In-The-City-Dawn-To-Dusk-Sunlight-Ultra-2021. Entries close on Monday, November 15.