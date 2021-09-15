News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Gallery

Photos: Revellers enjoy live music and food at Wanstead Festival 2021

Daniel Gayne

Published: 10:26 AM September 15, 2021   
The audience applauding the main stage performers

The audience applauding the main stage performers - Credit: Ken Mears

Christchurch Green was alive with activity at the weekend as the Wanstead Festival returned with a bang. 

Attendees soaked up the Sunday sun as they enjoyed live music and a range of food and drink. 

The annual festival, run by Vision Redbridge Culture and Leisure, this year featured an art trail, craft hub, workshops for children and wandering performers. 

Crowds turn out for the Wanstead Festival

Crowds turn out for the Wanstead Festival - Credit: Ken Mears

People relaxing and listening to the stage music

People relaxing and listening to the stage music - Credit: Ken Mears

Silver Spuds performing on the main stage

Silver Spuds performing on the main stage - Credit: Ken Mears

Festivalgoers enjoyed a range of musical acts on the main stage, including Zac Hurst, Silver Spuds and Hard 2 Please. 

This year’s festival also had a green twist, with the council closing down Wanstead High Street for the day to showcase its sustainability initiatives. 

Cycling fun to be had on the High Street

Cycling fun to be had on the High Street - Credit: Ken Mears

You may also want to watch:

The festival lies in the middle of the Wanstead Fringe, which continues until Sunday, September 19. 

Fringe events include tours of the crypts of St Mary’s church, an outdoor cinema at Wanstead Cricket Club, a series of comedy shows and a reading and Q&A from children’s author and CBBC actor Joseph Elliott. 

A family with their fish and chip lunch

A family with their fish and chip lunch - Credit: Ken Mears

One of the stilt walkers entertaining children

One of the stilt walkers entertaining children - Credit: Ken Mears


Music
Redbridge Council
Wanstead News

person
person
person
