Photos: Revellers enjoy live music and food at Wanstead Festival 2021
Christchurch Green was alive with activity at the weekend as the Wanstead Festival returned with a bang.
Attendees soaked up the Sunday sun as they enjoyed live music and a range of food and drink.
The annual festival, run by Vision Redbridge Culture and Leisure, this year featured an art trail, craft hub, workshops for children and wandering performers.
Festivalgoers enjoyed a range of musical acts on the main stage, including Zac Hurst, Silver Spuds and Hard 2 Please.
This year’s festival also had a green twist, with the council closing down Wanstead High Street for the day to showcase its sustainability initiatives.
The festival lies in the middle of the Wanstead Fringe, which continues until Sunday, September 19.
Fringe events include tours of the crypts of St Mary’s church, an outdoor cinema at Wanstead Cricket Club, a series of comedy shows and a reading and Q&A from children’s author and CBBC actor Joseph Elliott.
