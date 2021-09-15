Photos: Revellers enjoy live music and food at Wanstead Festival 2021

Gallery

Published: 10:26 AM September 15, 2021

The audience applauding the main stage performers - Credit: Ken Mears

Christchurch Green was alive with activity at the weekend as the Wanstead Festival returned with a bang.

Attendees soaked up the Sunday sun as they enjoyed live music and a range of food and drink.

The annual festival, run by Vision Redbridge Culture and Leisure, this year featured an art trail, craft hub, workshops for children and wandering performers.

Crowds turn out for the Wanstead Festival - Credit: Ken Mears

People relaxing and listening to the stage music - Credit: Ken Mears

Silver Spuds performing on the main stage - Credit: Ken Mears

Festivalgoers enjoyed a range of musical acts on the main stage, including Zac Hurst, Silver Spuds and Hard 2 Please.

This year’s festival also had a green twist, with the council closing down Wanstead High Street for the day to showcase its sustainability initiatives.

Cycling fun to be had on the High Street - Credit: Ken Mears

The festival lies in the middle of the Wanstead Fringe, which continues until Sunday, September 19.

Fringe events include tours of the crypts of St Mary’s church, an outdoor cinema at Wanstead Cricket Club, a series of comedy shows and a reading and Q&A from children’s author and CBBC actor Joseph Elliott.

A family with their fish and chip lunch - Credit: Ken Mears

One of the stilt walkers entertaining children - Credit: Ken Mears



