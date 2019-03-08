Revealed: How often Redbridge's Tube stations were forced to close last year

Tube stations across Redbridge suffered unplanned closures eight times between New Year's Day 2018 and the end of July this year, new figures released by Transport for London have revealed.

A Freedom of Information (FoI) request to TfL confirmed that Gants Hill station suffered the most closures of anywhere in the borough, with four.

These took place on January 11, April 18, and April 27 2018, and May 25 this year.

The April 27 incident related to a fire alert that was eventually found to be a false alarm.

The average length of closures at Gants Hill was 20 minutes.

Elsewhere in the borough, Wanstead Station suffered unplanned closures twice - on October 22 2018 and January 18 2019.

Those closures lasted for four minutes and 20 minutes respectively, for an average length of 12 minutes.

Redbridge Station, which serves the Central line, was closed for nine minutes on May 23 this year, while Snaresbrook Station was closed for 12 minutes less than a week later on May 29.

That means that the average closure length in Redbridge over that 18 month period was 15 and a half minutes.

Across the capital, the longest closure recorded in that time was at Hampstead Station in Camden, which on May 7 2018 was closed from 5.30am to 9.20pm.

Neigbouring borough Havering only suffered one unplanned closure, but it was the sixth longest in London.

That happened when "unsafe masonry" began falling from the ceiling of the District Line's Upminster Bridge Tube Station on March 14 2018.

The falling tiles led to the station being closed from 5.30pm to 5.25am.

The figures released by TfL only relate to Tube stations, and do not include overground services such as Crossrail or TfL Rail.