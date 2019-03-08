Central line trains will be "nicer and prettier" in summer 2020 says TfL

Central line trains are getting revamped. Picture: Mike Brooke Archant

Transport for London (TfL) has secured 450million to refurbish the current stock of Central line trains.

The route is the busiest and most used in the Underground network.

Speaking at the external scrutiny meeting yesterday, Thursday, July 4, a TfL representative said the company is the only transport operator in a "major country" that does not have any money invested into it from the government.

"We have a fleet of 85 trains and each train cost £12million," he said.

"We will spend the money on refurbishing the floor, lighting, seats and changing the doors.

"They will be more reliable and more frequent - we will also install CCTV and wheelchair bays.

"They will be nicer and prettier."

He said he is a local and has to use the line to get to work every day and while he would love new air-conditioned trains the 60-year-old tunnels do not allow for such a system as they are so small.

"We will continue to explore as technology advances but currently there is nothing available that we can use," he added.

The refurbishment will take place in summer 2020 and will be phased into the fleet.

Councillor Joyce Ryan said everyone knows the heat on the Central line is "horrendous".

She told the room at Redbridge Town Hall, High Road, Ilford, at the very least TfL could ensure that all the windows can open, saying many of them do not work.

"I have said it over and over again, there is no excuse," she said.

"I am sure even I could go with a screwdriver and sort it."

In response to TfL saying checking the windows may take too many trains out of operation, Cllr Joyce added: "It's not really that hard if you want to do it.

"Apart from Friday and Saturday at night [when there is a 24-hour Tube service], you can work through them one by one."

The TfL staff member said when Crossrail finally comes in 2020 it will "take the pressure off" the old Central line and the company had expected it to be completed sooner.