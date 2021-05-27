Opinion

Published: 10:00 AM May 27, 2021

This week, with the Season of Pentecost, Christians celebrate the birth of the church from a multi-ethnic melting pot of a crowd in the Middle East 2,000 years ago.

There were people there from every point of the compass, and the bible includes a list of these people groups – "Parthians, Medes, Elamites, residents of Mesopotamia, Judaea, and Cappadocia, Pontus and Asia, Phrygia and Pamphylia…"

It’s a real tongue twister.

We live in a world of racial injustice. Tensions remain as we investigate the level of systematic racism within the UK today, protest the latest police killing in the states, mourn the latest teenager to die on our streets.

Rev Thom Jee asks what lockdown has taught us. - Credit: Rev Thom Jee

How can we build a more united world?

Pentecost offers one answer: for God does not discriminate. He made us all, and offers all equally his forgiveness and grace. The story of the birth of the church is a story of racial reconciliation; first between Jewish people and gentile people and then across the nations of the earth.

The church has often failed to live up to this promise. We have much to apologise for.

But in the unbiased, non-discriminatory message of Jesus, we are pointed to a better way.

None of us are perfect, the bible says. We all fall short. And in Jesus we are all offered the free gift of a second chance, a life-giving and never-ending relationship with our creator, symbolised in the festival Christians celebrate this week.