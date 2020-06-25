Residents spend Father’s Day tidying up Redbridge parks

Cllr Kam Rai with Goodmayes residents and members of the Pingalwara charity litter picking in Goodmayes Park. Archant

Residents across the borough took advantage of the warm weather and the slight easing of lockdown to help clean up Redbridge parks.

Cllr Paul Donovan joined 14 adults and children to start back up the monthly Wanstead litter pick. Picture: Paul Donovan Cllr Paul Donovan joined 14 adults and children to start back up the monthly Wanstead litter pick. Picture: Paul Donovan

On Father’s Day Deputy Leader Kam Rai joined the Pingalwara charity to collect more than 40 bags of rubbish from Goodmayes Park.

On Saturday more than a dozen adults and children joined Cllr Paul Donovan to start back up the monthly Wanstead litter pick and cleaned three parks from George Green, Christchurch Green and Tarzy Wood.

Throughout May, park rangers collected more than 9,000 black bags of waste, the highest amount of rubbish ever left in Redbridge parks.

Sadly this was the view that greeted the Parks Rangers this morning at ChristChurch Green



Such a shame after the weekend's community litter pick.



We are emptying our bins more frequently, but too many people are leaving their rubbish behind in #Redbridge parks.#TakeItHome pic.twitter.com/Loro3PdztM — Redbridge Council (@RedbridgeLive) June 22, 2020

Council leader Jas Athwal said: “Litter is everyone’s responsibility, and I am grateful that the vast majority of local people tidy up after themselves.

“However, there are always some selfish people who choose to leave their rubbish behind, if everyone would do their part and take their rubbish home if the bins are full it would make such a huge difference.”