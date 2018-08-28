Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Man with ‘four-inch lock knife’ trying door handles in Clayhall

PUBLISHED: 14:08 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:08 04 February 2019

Eagle-eyed residents spotted a suspect trying car door handels. Photo: Met Police

Eagle-eyed residents spotted a suspect trying car door handels. Photo: Met Police

MPS

Clayhall residents spotted a man testing car door handles.

Police were called on Wednesday, January 30, at 1.30am to Longwood Gardens and Evesham Way.

Officers searched a man under s1 pace legislation and allegedly found him to be in possession of a four-inch lock knife.

A Met Police spokeswoman said: “More top proactive work for East Area Command officers (on a) very chilly winter’s night duty.

“Acting on intel from our local community a male suspect, Jahinger Hussain was arrested and charged.”

He has been bailed to return to Barkingside Magistrates Court at a later date.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Private landlords snap up two-fifths of Redbridge council homes sold under right to buy, report reveals

The government has been forced to defend its right to buy scheme. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive

Redbridge Council considers forcing Ilford rough sleeper camp into emergency accommodation

Havelock Street, in Ilford Town Centre. Photo: Aaron Walawalkar

Ilford boxer, 25, calls on Asian heritage donors to help him beat blood cancer

(Second left) Harj Bahtti with his brother and sisters. Photo: Anthony Nolan

Man with ‘four-inch lock knife’ trying door handles in Clayhall

Eagle-eyed residents spotted a suspect trying car door handels. Photo: Met Police

Man prosecuted for running Ilford shisha venue illegally

The owner was ordered to pay more than £300. Picture: Dominic Lipinski

Most Read

Private landlords snap up two-fifths of Redbridge council homes sold under right to buy, report reveals

The government has been forced to defend its right to buy scheme. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive

Redbridge Council considers forcing Ilford rough sleeper camp into emergency accommodation

Havelock Street, in Ilford Town Centre. Photo: Aaron Walawalkar

Ilford boxer, 25, calls on Asian heritage donors to help him beat blood cancer

(Second left) Harj Bahtti with his brother and sisters. Photo: Anthony Nolan

Man with ‘four-inch lock knife’ trying door handles in Clayhall

Eagle-eyed residents spotted a suspect trying car door handels. Photo: Met Police

Man prosecuted for running Ilford shisha venue illegally

The owner was ordered to pay more than £300. Picture: Dominic Lipinski

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Orient drawn away to FA Trophy holders in quarter-finals

Leyton Orient left-back Jayden Sweeney produced another accomplished display against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Super Bowl Sunday was full of cheer and American spirit as Patriots seal sixth victory

Super Bowl on the big screen at the Blues Kitchen (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

Webb praises Koroma’s maturity and discusses win over Blyth

Leyton Orient's Josh Koroma has a shot saved by Salford City goalkeeper Chris Neal at the start of the second half with the score 2-0 to the visitors (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Coach Beard was pleased to see his Hammers progress in the FA Cup with Rovers win

West Ham United's Brianna Visalli netted in their 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Don’t mention Brexit!: Redbridge’s Labour and Conservative MPs locked up together to raise money for Woodford Green charity Elhap

MPs Mike Gapes, Wes Streeting and Iain Duncan Smith joined Cllr Debbie Kaur-Thiara, Mayor of Redbridge, to raise money for Elhap. Photo: Elhap
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists