Man with ‘four-inch lock knife’ trying door handles in Clayhall
PUBLISHED: 14:08 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:08 04 February 2019
MPS
Clayhall residents spotted a man testing car door handles.
Police were called on Wednesday, January 30, at 1.30am to Longwood Gardens and Evesham Way.
Officers searched a man under s1 pace legislation and allegedly found him to be in possession of a four-inch lock knife.
A Met Police spokeswoman said: “More top proactive work for East Area Command officers (on a) very chilly winter’s night duty.
“Acting on intel from our local community a male suspect, Jahinger Hussain was arrested and charged.”
He has been bailed to return to Barkingside Magistrates Court at a later date.