Man with ‘four-inch lock knife’ trying door handles in Clayhall

Eagle-eyed residents spotted a suspect trying car door handels. Photo: Met Police MPS

Clayhall residents spotted a man testing car door handles.

Police were called on Wednesday, January 30, at 1.30am to Longwood Gardens and Evesham Way.

Officers searched a man under s1 pace legislation and allegedly found him to be in possession of a four-inch lock knife.

A Met Police spokeswoman said: “More top proactive work for East Area Command officers (on a) very chilly winter’s night duty.

“Acting on intel from our local community a male suspect, Jahinger Hussain was arrested and charged.”

He has been bailed to return to Barkingside Magistrates Court at a later date.