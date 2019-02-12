Why did more than 350 people run through Woodford Green

It was the 39th Roding Valley half marathon.

More than 350 runners headed to Woodford Green on Sunday to take part in the Roding Valley Half Marathon.

The mayor cheering the runner on.

The Mayor of Redbridge was also out in Chigwell Road to support her chosen charity Every Life Has A Purpose (ELHAP) which supports children, young people and adults with disabilities from across Redbridge and the wider area.

“Despite the rain, it was great to see so many people turn out to run the half marathon,” said Cllr Debbie Kaur-Thiara

“We are very grateful to the Roding Valley Half Marathon for linking up with ELHAP and the Mayor’s Appeal this year.

“Anything we can do to raise awareness and funds for this vital local charity is fantastic.”

Runners were raising money for charity.

Haslers Chartered Accountants also took part and sponsored the 39th annual race where participants covered 13.1 miles as individuals or in a relay team

The overall fastest time on the day was set by Alex Gibbins of Blackheath and Bromley Harriers Athletic Club, who completed the run in just 1 hour and 16 minutes.

The fastest female run of the day was Sara Bird of Ipswich Jaffa RC, who managed to set a time of 1hour 24 minutes, putting her in fourth place overall.

Haslers Chartered Accountants chairman and competitive runner Jon O’Shea said: “Despite the rain and windy conditions hundreds still turned out to take part in the half marathon, so congratulations to all those who ran on the day.

Runners take to the track.

“We are delighted to sponsor this event year-after-year and are always impressed at how popular it is. We can’t wait to see it celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2020.”