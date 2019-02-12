Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Why did more than 350 people run through Woodford Green

PUBLISHED: 13:12 06 March 2019

It was the 39th Roding Valley half marathon. Photo: ELHAP

It was the 39th Roding Valley half marathon. Photo: ELHAP

Archant

More than 350 runners headed to Woodford Green on Sunday to take part in the Roding Valley Half Marathon.

The mayor cheering the runner on. Photo: ELHAPThe mayor cheering the runner on. Photo: ELHAP

The Mayor of Redbridge was also out in Chigwell Road to support her chosen charity Every Life Has A Purpose (ELHAP) which supports children, young people and adults with disabilities from across Redbridge and the wider area.

“Despite the rain, it was great to see so many people turn out to run the half marathon,” said Cllr Debbie Kaur-Thiara

“We are very grateful to the Roding Valley Half Marathon for linking up with ELHAP and the Mayor’s Appeal this year.

“Anything we can do to raise awareness and funds for this vital local charity is fantastic.”

Runners were raising money for charity. Photo: ELHAPRunners were raising money for charity. Photo: ELHAP

Haslers Chartered Accountants also took part and sponsored the 39th annual race where participants covered 13.1 miles as individuals or in a relay team

The overall fastest time on the day was set by Alex Gibbins of Blackheath and Bromley Harriers Athletic Club, who completed the run in just 1 hour and 16 minutes.

The fastest female run of the day was Sara Bird of Ipswich Jaffa RC, who managed to set a time of 1hour 24 minutes, putting her in fourth place overall.

Haslers Chartered Accountants chairman and competitive runner Jon O’Shea said: “Despite the rain and windy conditions hundreds still turned out to take part in the half marathon, so congratulations to all those who ran on the day.

Runners take to the track. Photo: ELHAPRunners take to the track. Photo: ELHAP

“We are delighted to sponsor this event year-after-year and are always impressed at how popular it is. We can’t wait to see it celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2020.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenager fighting for life after double stabbing at Gants Hill roundabout

Police at the scene in Woodford Avenue in Gants Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Ilford headteacher banned from management roles after letting terrorist ‘radicalise’ school children

Eton Community School. Photo: Ken Mears

Man charged with murder after stabbing outside Ilford Station

The victim of a murder in Ilford has been named as detectives continue to investigate. Photo: Met Police

Redbridge-born Prodigy frontman Keith Flint found dead aged 49

Keith Flint of The Prodigy at the Kerrang! Awards, 2009. Photo: Yui Mok

Ilford and Gants Hill stabbing: MP calls on home secretary to give police more resources

Mr Streeting said more need to be done about gangs and knife crime. Photo: PA

Most Read

Teenager fighting for life after double stabbing at Gants Hill roundabout

Police at the scene in Woodford Avenue in Gants Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Ilford headteacher banned from management roles after letting terrorist ‘radicalise’ school children

Eton Community School. Photo: Ken Mears

Man charged with murder after stabbing outside Ilford Station

The victim of a murder in Ilford has been named as detectives continue to investigate. Photo: Met Police

Redbridge-born Prodigy frontman Keith Flint found dead aged 49

Keith Flint of The Prodigy at the Kerrang! Awards, 2009. Photo: Yui Mok

Ilford and Gants Hill stabbing: MP calls on home secretary to give police more resources

Mr Streeting said more need to be done about gangs and knife crime. Photo: PA

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Lisbie so pleased McAnuff’s brave decision has paid off

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff brings the ball forward against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham star Lanzini is back with a bang

West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini

Barkingside boss Goldstone gutted by Ilford loss

Joe Oates of Barkingside and Connor Rain of Ilford during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Why did more than 350 people run through Woodford Green

It was the 39th Roding Valley half marathon. Photo: ELHAP

Woman injured in Ilford hit and run

A woman was rushed to hospital following a hit and run in Ilford Hill.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists