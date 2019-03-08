Search

Power to the people: Ilford neighbours unite to clean up anti-social corner and invite residents to picnic

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 June 2019

Students from Havering laid bricks. Picture: Loxford Community Residents Association

Students from Havering laid bricks. Picture: Loxford Community Residents Association

Archant

Students laid new bricks, shops donated flowers and residents picked up rubbish to turn a neglected corner into a community haven.

The great get together: residents are invited. Picture: Loxford Community Residents AssociationThe great get together: residents are invited. Picture: Loxford Community Residents Association

The Loxford Community Residents Association (LCRA) are now inviting members of the public to enjoy the area at the junction of Baxter Road and St Luke's Avenue with a picnic on Saturday (June 22).

Fun for all the family, why not get to know your neighbours and pop down between 12 noon and 2.20pm - just bring some snacks and a blanket.

If you want to lend a helping hand, you can even arrive a little bit earlier at 9am, and help the volunteers plant some flowers.

An LCRA spokeswoman said: "This area has had particular issues with antisocial behaviour and has been abused and abandoned for many years.

"So much so, that in 2013 there was an application for this planter and others in the nearby vicinity to be removed at a cost of approximately £8,000 each to the council.

"The LCRA with the assistance of the Loxford Ward Panel have been replanting and litter picking, with an aim to enhance the overall area.

"We hope to provide an uplifting positive environment for local residents to enjoy. A place of colour and vibrancy."

The area couldn't have been revamped without help from students at Havering College and materials donated from Wickes and local businesses and support from St Luke's Church.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to our donators, partners and volunteers. A list of which will be displayed at this event." 

Drivers to be fined for driving past seven Redbridge schools after £200k grant from Mayor of London

The scheme will be rolled out to even more schools, thanks to £200k from City Hall. Picture: PA

Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson after A406 fire in Ilford

The A406 southbound entry slip road at Ilford is closed following a fire in which two men suffered serious burns. Picture: Ellena Cruse

KMT will be demolished and replaced with 900 capacity theatre with basement pool and Library

Redbridge Council is inspired by the inside of Bridge Theatre: Picture: HaworthTompkins

A406 slip road at Ilford closed due to earlier fire

The A406 at Ilford is shut due to an earlier fire. Photo: Google

Murder investigation launched after man dies in Ilford fire

The land behind the A406 where two men suffered serious burns from a fire. Picture: Ellena Cruse

