Search

Advanced search

First residents move into Ilford's newest affordable housing development

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 October 2019

Cllr Farah Hussain and Cllr Kam Rai with Sandra Fawcett and new Paragon residents. Picture: Redbridge Council

Cllr Farah Hussain and Cllr Kam Rai with Sandra Fawcett and new Paragon residents. Picture: Redbridge Council

Archant

The first cohort of residents have moved into Ilford's newest affordable housing development.

Paragon, a Swan Housing development, offers a mix of 141 affordable homes for rent, as well as homes for shared ownership.

Homeowners had previously spoken to the Recorder about the months of misery they have gone through as developers repeatedly pushed back completion dates - leaving some of them at risk of homelessness.

Deputy leader of Redbridge Council, Councillor Kam Rai, was joined by Councillor Farah Hussain, cabinet member for housing and homelessness, and Sandra Fawcett, executive director, to welcome the first group of residents to the development in Ilford Hill on Wednesday, October 2.

More than half of the new residents came from temporary accommodation and have now been given the chance to lay roots and enjoy the stability of having a permanent home in the borough, the council said.

Councillor Jas Athwal, council leader, said: "London is in the grip of a housing crisis, with just under 5,500 households waiting for a home in Redbridge.

You may also want to watch:

"This new development shows once again that we are delivering on our pledge to deliver 1,000 affordable homes.

"We appreciate we can't tackle the shortage of homes alone and I want to thank both Swan Housing and the mayor for their support and for helping us provide a fresh start for local families."

Cllr Hussain added: "I'm really pleased to welcome the first wave of residents to Paragon.

"This new development is another example of the great strides being made in tackling the borough's housing shortage.

"We know the difference that a permanent, good quality and genuinely affordable home can make.

"Our building programme will provide a fresh start for local families and helps us to tackle London's housing crisis locally."

Paragon is the latest in a wave of building projects as part of the council's pledge to tackle the borough's housing shortage by creating 1,000 new affordable homes by 2022 - 600 of which will be council homes.

The housebuilding programme will provide genuinely affordable permanent homes for residents, the council said.

Most Read

Two men shot in Ilford no longer in critical condition

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: Google

Four gun shots heard in Ilford and ‘silver car’ spotted leaving the scene

A resident looked out his window after heaing gun shots and screaming. Stock image. Picture: Paul Faith/PA Images

Heavens open in Gants Hill

A road in Gants Hill is soaked. Picture: Kaaren Mary

Two men in critical condition after being shot in Ilford

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: Google

Leaders blast Brexit Party for calling Redbridge a ‘foreign country’

Leaders back the borough. Picture: Lizzie Dearden

Most Read

Two men shot in Ilford no longer in critical condition

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: Google

Four gun shots heard in Ilford and ‘silver car’ spotted leaving the scene

A resident looked out his window after heaing gun shots and screaming. Stock image. Picture: Paul Faith/PA Images

Heavens open in Gants Hill

A road in Gants Hill is soaked. Picture: Kaaren Mary

Two men in critical condition after being shot in Ilford

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: Google

Leaders blast Brexit Party for calling Redbridge a ‘foreign country’

Leaders back the borough. Picture: Lizzie Dearden

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Mark Noble greets team-mate Aaron Cresswell after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Daggers aim to continue run as in-form Barnet rivals visit

Kenny Clark of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Chorley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th September 2019

O’s look to build on Vale draw at Northampton

Interim Head Coach Ross Embleton of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

First residents move into Ilford’s newest affordable housing development

Cllr Farah Hussain and Cllr Kam Rai with Sandra Fawcett and new Paragon residents. Picture: Redbridge Council

Ursuline Academy Ilford students reunited at afternoon tea

Ursuline Academy Ilford hosted afternoon tea for 23 of its former students. Picture: Kerry Herbert
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists