Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Residents cool down in the warm weather at charity cream tea in Ilford

PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 July 2019

Residents enjoyed a yummy cream tea in the park. Picture: Kashif Qayyum

Residents enjoyed a yummy cream tea in the park. Picture: Kashif Qayyum

Archant

Residents made the most of the warm weather by cooling down at a charity cream tea event.

More than 50 people turned up for the event. Picture: Kashif QayyumMore than 50 people turned up for the event. Picture: Kashif Qayyum

You may also want to watch:

More than 50 visitors headed to Valentines Mansion, Valentines Park, Ilford on Monday, July 24, to support a fundraising function organised by the Mayor of Redbridge's Appeal Committee.

All proceeds from the tea in Emerson Road went towards Healthy Living and Imagine Independence Mental Health - mayor Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain's chosen charities during his term in office.  Speaking about the event Cllr Hussain said: "A special thank you to all the mayors from different boroughs for giving their time from their busy schedule, my fellow councillors and distinguished guest for making this event successful.  "Thank you to Imagine Independence staff for their contributions.  "Thank you to Cllr Joyce Ryan, chair of the Mayor's Appeal Committee, for organising the event." If you would like to donate, make cheques payable to The Mayor's Appeal and send to Mayor's Office, Redbridge Town Hall, 128-142 High Road, Ilford, Essex, IG1 1DD Payments can be also be made direct to the Mayor's Appeal HSBC account using the sort code 40-25-27, account number 22198479

Most Read

Jailed for life: Drug dealer who boasted ‘I run Ilford’ before murdering Che Morrison with knife outside Ilford Station

Florent Okende has been jailed for 23 years for the murder of Che Morrison. Picture: Met Police

If you see this car in Redbridge, report it to the police

Have you seen this car? Picture: Clayhall Patrollers

Police cordon off house in Eastern Avenue in Redbridge after unexplained death

Police have cordoned off this house in Redbridge since Tuesday. Picture: Imogen Braddick

B&M to open in former Toys R Us store in Newbury Park

A new shop is coming to the borough . Picture: B&M

Residents unveil ambitious plans to regenerate Chadwell Heath station

Chadwell Heath station. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Jailed for life: Drug dealer who boasted ‘I run Ilford’ before murdering Che Morrison with knife outside Ilford Station

Florent Okende has been jailed for 23 years for the murder of Che Morrison. Picture: Met Police

If you see this car in Redbridge, report it to the police

Have you seen this car? Picture: Clayhall Patrollers

Police cordon off house in Eastern Avenue in Redbridge after unexplained death

Police have cordoned off this house in Redbridge since Tuesday. Picture: Imogen Braddick

B&M to open in former Toys R Us store in Newbury Park

A new shop is coming to the borough . Picture: B&M

Residents unveil ambitious plans to regenerate Chadwell Heath station

Chadwell Heath station. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Ilford skipper Tavarasa still backing his side ahead of Billericay clash

Harsh Kumar of Ilford in bowling action (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Residents cool down in the warm weather at charity cream tea in Ilford

Residents enjoyed a yummy cream tea in the park. Picture: Kashif Qayyum

Revealed: Fifth of cancer patients in Redbridge only diagnosed after emergency hospital visit

A fifth of cancer patients in Redbridge are only diagnosed after an emergency visit to hospital. Picture: Denise Bradley

Stortford boss Cureton delighted to have great link with O’s

Bishop's Stortford player-manager Jamie Cureton leaves the pitch to a round of applause in the 69th minute of their pre-season friendly against former club Leyton Orient

Defender Clark named Daggers captain

Kenny Clark of Dagenham and Redbridge thanks the fans during Ebbsfleet United vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Vanarama National League Football at The Kuflink Stadium on 13th April 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists