Residents cool down in the warm weather at charity cream tea in Ilford

Residents enjoyed a yummy cream tea in the park. Picture: Kashif Qayyum Archant

Residents made the most of the warm weather by cooling down at a charity cream tea event.

More than 50 people turned up for the event. Picture: Kashif Qayyum More than 50 people turned up for the event. Picture: Kashif Qayyum

More than 50 visitors headed to Valentines Mansion, Valentines Park, Ilford on Monday, July 24, to support a fundraising function organised by the Mayor of Redbridge's Appeal Committee.

All proceeds from the tea in Emerson Road went towards Healthy Living and Imagine Independence Mental Health - mayor Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain's chosen charities during his term in office. Speaking about the event Cllr Hussain said: "A special thank you to all the mayors from different boroughs for giving their time from their busy schedule, my fellow councillors and distinguished guest for making this event successful. "Thank you to Imagine Independence staff for their contributions. "Thank you to Cllr Joyce Ryan, chair of the Mayor's Appeal Committee, for organising the event." If you would like to donate, make cheques payable to The Mayor's Appeal and send to Mayor's Office, Redbridge Town Hall, 128-142 High Road, Ilford, Essex, IG1 1DD Payments can be also be made direct to the Mayor's Appeal HSBC account using the sort code 40-25-27, account number 22198479