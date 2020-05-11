Search

Advanced search

Redbridge residents celebrate VE Day 75th anniversary

PUBLISHED: 13:00 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:01 11 May 2020

A VE Day display in Hanover Gardens. Picture: David Martin

A VE Day display in Hanover Gardens. Picture: David Martin

Archant

Residents across Redbridge celebrated the 75th anniversary of VE Day in style.

David Martin and Norman Hagger are both survivors of a VE day celebration. Picture: David MartinDavid Martin and Norman Hagger are both survivors of a VE day celebration. Picture: David Martin

People have sent us photos showing how they marked the milestone on Friday (May 8), commemorating the end of the Second World War.

Despite the coronavirus outbreak restricting any large gatherings, the borough’s residents managed to hold street parties while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Former Second World War air gunner Max Bean was in attendance. Picture: David MartinFormer Second World War air gunner Max Bean was in attendance. Picture: David Martin

You may also want to watch:

The day’s events included Fairlop historian David Martin playing the all clear air raid siren in Hanover Gardens, following two minutes of silence.

Fairlop historian David Martin and Norman Hagger are two survivors from this celebration. Picture: David MartinFairlop historian David Martin and Norman Hagger are two survivors from this celebration. Picture: David Martin

Thanks to a loudspeaker the siren was heard three streets away.

Following that David played Caliban’s Dream from the London 2012 Olympic Games.

David Martin and his wife Barbara out celebrating the 75th anniversary. Picture: Martine SholemDavid Martin and his wife Barbara out celebrating the 75th anniversary. Picture: Martine Sholem

David and Norman Hagger, who are both survivors from a VE Day celebration had their picture taken, standing two metres apart.

David said: “We plan to have a photo taken as in 1945 and a street party after Covid-19 is no more.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Woman is terrorised by attackers outside her Ilford home in broad daylight

CCTV footage shows a group of five attackers chasing a woman into her home and smashing her car.

Ilford cat survives being hit by train thanks to PDSA vets

Miracle cat Jay re-united with owners after getting hit by a train near his home. Picture: PDSA

Coronavirus: What has changed with Boris Johnson’s slight easing of lockdown?

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Yui Mok/PA.

Father charged with murder of two children in Newbury Park

Police at the scene in Aldborough Road North. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

VE Day 75: What toll did the Second World War take on Ilford?

A VE Day celebration in Audrey Road in 1945. Picture: Redbridge Museum & Heritage Centre

Most Read

Woman is terrorised by attackers outside her Ilford home in broad daylight

CCTV footage shows a group of five attackers chasing a woman into her home and smashing her car.

Ilford cat survives being hit by train thanks to PDSA vets

Miracle cat Jay re-united with owners after getting hit by a train near his home. Picture: PDSA

Coronavirus: What has changed with Boris Johnson’s slight easing of lockdown?

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Yui Mok/PA.

Father charged with murder of two children in Newbury Park

Police at the scene in Aldborough Road North. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

VE Day 75: What toll did the Second World War take on Ilford?

A VE Day celebration in Audrey Road in 1945. Picture: Redbridge Museum & Heritage Centre

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 11

Martina Navratilova triumphantly holds up the Wimbledon Ladies Singles trophy after her victory over No2 seed Chris Evert Lloyd

A historic day for the O’s as they sealed promotion in the dying stages away to Oxford

Lee Steele in action against Bristol Rovers during the 2005/06 promotion season (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Movember’s Quarantine Games to test sports fans

Kitchen golf is one of many lockdown sporting events highighted by charity Movember

Coronavirus: Professional sport waits for details on lockdown easing

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: John Walton/PA Images)

Coronavirus: PM puts brakes on swift return for professional sport

Prime minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Picture: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire
Drive 24