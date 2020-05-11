Redbridge residents celebrate VE Day 75th anniversary

A VE Day display in Hanover Gardens. Picture: David Martin Archant

Residents across Redbridge celebrated the 75th anniversary of VE Day in style.

David Martin and Norman Hagger are both survivors of a VE day celebration. Picture: David Martin David Martin and Norman Hagger are both survivors of a VE day celebration. Picture: David Martin

People have sent us photos showing how they marked the milestone on Friday (May 8), commemorating the end of the Second World War.

Despite the coronavirus outbreak restricting any large gatherings, the borough’s residents managed to hold street parties while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Former Second World War air gunner Max Bean was in attendance. Picture: David Martin Former Second World War air gunner Max Bean was in attendance. Picture: David Martin

The day’s events included Fairlop historian David Martin playing the all clear air raid siren in Hanover Gardens, following two minutes of silence.

Fairlop historian David Martin and Norman Hagger are two survivors from this celebration. Picture: David Martin Fairlop historian David Martin and Norman Hagger are two survivors from this celebration. Picture: David Martin

Thanks to a loudspeaker the siren was heard three streets away.

Following that David played Caliban’s Dream from the London 2012 Olympic Games.

David Martin and his wife Barbara out celebrating the 75th anniversary. Picture: Martine Sholem David Martin and his wife Barbara out celebrating the 75th anniversary. Picture: Martine Sholem

David and Norman Hagger, who are both survivors from a VE Day celebration had their picture taken, standing two metres apart.

David said: “We plan to have a photo taken as in 1945 and a street party after Covid-19 is no more.”