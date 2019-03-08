Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Police called to Barkingside pub after 'gunshots' heard, but no arrests made

PUBLISHED: 11:33 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 15 July 2019

Police attended Fairlop Oak. Picture: Ken Mears

Police attended Fairlop Oak. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Police were called to a pub in Barkingside after "gunshots" were allegedly heard.

No one has been arrested. Picture: Ken MearsNo one has been arrested. Picture: Ken Mears

You may also want to watch:

Officers headed down to the Fairlop Oak, Fencepiece Road on Saturday, July 13 to investigate "suspicious behaviour" but nothing was found.

A Met Police spokesman said: "There were no injuries and no offences apparent."

Most Read

Police called to Barkingside pub after ‘gunshots’ heard, but no arrests made

Police attended Fairlop Oak. Picture: Ken Mears

Ilford Exchange evacuated - but don’t worry it’s planned

Exchange Ilford evacuated in 2016. Picture: @mikecom17

Woodford Green shooting: Man arrested

Police in Malvern Drive on Friday, July 12. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Disused Ilford carpet factory will be turned into live entertainment centre and creative workspace

The project is part of town centre regeneration. Picture: Ken Mears

Woodford Green shooting: Second man arrested as victim’s condition remains critical

Police were called to reports of a shooting at a house in Malvern Drive at around 11pm on Thursday, July 11. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Most Read

Police called to Barkingside pub after ‘gunshots’ heard, but no arrests made

Police attended Fairlop Oak. Picture: Ken Mears

Ilford Exchange evacuated - but don’t worry it’s planned

Exchange Ilford evacuated in 2016. Picture: @mikecom17

Woodford Green shooting: Man arrested

Police in Malvern Drive on Friday, July 12. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Disused Ilford carpet factory will be turned into live entertainment centre and creative workspace

The project is part of town centre regeneration. Picture: Ken Mears

Woodford Green shooting: Second man arrested as victim’s condition remains critical

Police were called to reports of a shooting at a house in Malvern Drive at around 11pm on Thursday, July 11. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Former Dagger defender Davey joins Hartford Athletic

Alex Davey (left) and Will Wright of Dagenham & Redbridge (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dayton pens new deal; Alabi off transfer list

James Dayton celebrates - after scoring for Leyton Orient at Chesterfield - with Jobi McAnuff and Joe Widdowson (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Daggers coach Brown impressed by squad togetherness

Dagenham & Redbridge players celebrate Chike Kandi's goal against Eastleigh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Five-star Siddle edges Essex closer to another win

Peter Siddle celebrates a wicket with Essex captain Ryan ten Doeschate (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Ilford and Romford have highest number of car thefts in the UK

Traffic in rain on the A406 in South Woodford. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists