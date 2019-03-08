Police called to Barkingside pub after 'gunshots' heard, but no arrests made

Police attended Fairlop Oak. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Police were called to a pub in Barkingside after "gunshots" were allegedly heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

No one has been arrested. Picture: Ken Mears No one has been arrested. Picture: Ken Mears

You may also want to watch:

Officers headed down to the Fairlop Oak, Fencepiece Road on Saturday, July 13 to investigate "suspicious behaviour" but nothing was found.

A Met Police spokesman said: "There were no injuries and no offences apparent."