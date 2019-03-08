Police called to Barkingside pub after 'gunshots' heard, but no arrests made
PUBLISHED: 11:33 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 15 July 2019
Police were called to a pub in Barkingside after "gunshots" were allegedly heard.
Officers headed down to the Fairlop Oak, Fencepiece Road on Saturday, July 13 to investigate "suspicious behaviour" but nothing was found.
A Met Police spokesman said: "There were no injuries and no offences apparent."